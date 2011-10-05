* IMF might buy Spanish, Italian bonds - official

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 5 U.S. Treasury debt prices slid on Wednesday as investors pared safe-haven bond holdings after the IMF said it may invest in euro zone bonds and as traders bet on more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Fresh hopes that Europe's debt turmoil would not spiral into a global crisis improved risk appetite and spurred selling in Treasuries.

"Any progress is good. Europe is stabilizing a bit and that's helped the stock market," said Brian Edmonds, head of rates trading at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

The International Monetary Fund could invest in Spanish or Italian government bonds in the secondary or primary market alongside the euro zone bailout fund, if needed, to help boost investor confidence in the debt, the IMF's Europe head Antonio Borges said. For details see [ID:nP6E7KG01I].

After bailing out French-Belgian lender Dexia ( DEXI.BR ), European finance ministers are looking to safeguard banks in the region on growing worries on whether Greece will obtain more aid and avert a sovereign default that could ripple across the global financial system. [ID:nLDE794005]

On this side of the Atlantic, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke pledged on Tuesday that the Fed was prepared to do more to help the economy. Bernanke's congressional testimony stoked speculation about the Fed possibly pumping more cash into the banking system in the form of a third round of outright Treasuries purchases, dubbed QE3 for 'quantitative easing'.

"That's going to steepen the yield curve," Dmitri Delis, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. said of a possible QE3. "Some of that cash is going to push into stocks, commodities and other risky assets. It's going to create inflationary pressure."

Investors and traders also lightened up on Treasuries to book profits on recent gains and after encountering technical resistance. The market is seen by some analysts as overbought.

"Treasuries are certainly overvalued. Once overextended, you have a herd mentality to dump duration," said Russ Certo, co-head of rates at Gleacher & Co in Stamford, Connecticut.

Data showing a gain in U.S. private payrolls and a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. service sector activity eased pessimism about the U.S. economy and compounded the selling in bonds, analysts said. [ID:nN1E79407S]

The pullback in Treasuries was modest, however, in light of the stampede into bonds that had pushed the 30-year yield to its lowest level since January 2009 on Tuesday.

As traders speculated about another full-blown round of quantitative easing, the Fed was to conduct its third purchase for "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

The Fed bought $1.37 billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities on Wednesday, followed by the first "Twist" sale on Thursday which involves selling $8 billion to $9 billion in bills due January 2012 to July 2012. [ID:nTAR001215]

In the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were last down 19/32 in price, yielding 1.89 percent, up 6 basis points from late Tuesday.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR fell 1-10/32, yielding 2.87 percent, up 6 basis points from Tuesday.

Wall Street stocks rose late morning, extending Tuesday's rally. [.N]