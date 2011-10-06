* ECB, BOE unveil steps to pump cash into banking system

* U.S. jobless claims rise less than expected in week

* Treasury to sell $66 bln in 3-, 10-, 30-years next week

* U.S. Fed sells $8.9 billion bills to heavy demand (Updates market action on 30-year bonds)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 6 The U.S. Treasuries market slumped on Thursday as the European Central Bank took steps to contain the euro zone debt crisis by pumping cash into the banking system, reducing the safe-haven bids for bonds.

The ECB, wary of the region's fiscal woes spiraling into a global crisis, said it will revive 12-month loan operations and purchases of covered bonds, though it kept key interest rates unchanged at 1.50 percent. For more see [ID:nF9E7KR00X].

Traders had expected more unconventional measures from the ECB after the Bank of England earlier in the day said it will expand its bond purchases by 75 billion pounds to 275 billion pounds in an attempt to avert a new recession. [ID:nL5E7L627B]

"That's why we got hit. These steps put a little hope in the market that they are doing something to deal with the problem," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.

Less pessimism about Europe drew bids for stocks, with Wall Street indexes rising more than 1 percent. For more, see [.N]

Most analysts, however, said although the ECB moves would ease funding stress on euro zone banks, they do nothing to remove the threat of big losses in the case of a Greek default.

"Bonds are moving lower on the noise from Europe, but nothing is solved," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

Government data showing a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. first-time jobless claims last week also exerted downward pressure on the Treasuries market for the third day in a row.

The U.S. Labor Department said filings for first-time jobless benefits totaled 401,000 in the week ended Oct. 1, below the 410,000 predicted by economists polled by Reuters. Claims, however, were up from an upwardly reviewed 395,000 in the prior week. [ID:nLLA6LE70P]

A clearer reading on the labor market will come on Friday when the government releases its closely watched monthly payrolls report, due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT).

Economists polled by Reuters expect employers added 60,000 jobs in September after no net hirings in August. ECONUS

On the supply front, the Treasury Department, as expected, said it will sell a combined $66 billion worth of three-, 10- and 30-year debt next week, the same amount as in September.

The Federal Reserve held the first sale of Treasuries it owns, as part of Operation Twist -- the $400 billion bond program it started this week to extend the maturity of its Treasuries portfolio. The goal is to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs in order to stimulate borrowing.

It sold $8.87 billion in Treasury bills due between January and July 2012 after dealers submitted $242.7 billion in bids for the short-dated securities, 27 times what the Fed offered.

In late morning trading, the 30-year bond US30YT=RR was down 1-21/32 in price, yielding 2.94 percent, up eight basis points from late Wednesday.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were down 20/32 for a yield of 1.97 percent, up seven basis points from Wednesday. The 10-year yield is about 30 basis points above the 60-year low set nearly two weeks. Just two days ago, the 30-year yield slipped to 2.69 percent, which was the lowest since January 2009.

As longer-dated debt lagged shorter maturities, the yield curve steepened to 1.70 percent from 1.51 percent earlier this week, which was the flattest since January 2009. (Editing by Leslie Adler)