By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Oct 6 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell for a third straight day on Thursday as the European Central Bank took steps to contain the euro zone debt crisis by pumping cash into the banking system, reducing safe-haven bids for bonds.

Some analysts said news out of Europe may continue to push U.S. yields higher, depending on the outcome of U.S. September jobs data on Friday.

The ECB, wary of the region's fiscal woes spiraling into a global crisis, said it will revive 12-month loan operations and purchases of covered bonds, though it kept key interest rates unchanged at 1.50 percent. For details, see [ID:nL5E7L63E3]

Traders had expected additional unconventional measures from the ECB after the Bank of England earlier in the day said it will expand its bond purchases by 75 billion pounds to 275 billion pounds in an attempt to avert a new recession. [ID:nL5E7L627B]

"There are signs that Europe is starting to roll up its sleeves and deal aggressively with the potential for fallout from (any potential) default by Greece, and that is giving investors encouragement to shift over to risk assets and sell risk-off assets like Treasuries," said David Dietze, investment strategist at Point View Financial Services in Summit, New Jersey.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR traded 28/32 lower in price to yield 1.99 percent, up from 1.90 percent late Wednesday. The 10-year yield is about 30 basis points above the 60-year low set nearly two weeks ago.

Barring any surprises in September non-farm payrolls data, to be released on Friday, Dietze said he would not be surprised to see benchmark yields finish the week above 2 percent.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR on Thursday traded 2-4/32 lower in price to yield 2.96 percent, up from 2.86 percent late Wednesday. Two days ago, the 30-year yield slipped to 2.69 percent, the lowest since January 2009.

Less pessimism about Europe drew bids for equities, with all of the major U.S. stock indexes up over 1 percent.

Many analysts, however, said that although the ECB moves would ease funding stress on euro zone banks, they did nothing to remove the threat of big losses in the case of a Greek default.

"Bonds are moving lower on the noise from Europe, but nothing is solved," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

Government data showing a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. first-time jobless claims last week also exerted downward pressure on the Treasuries market for the third day in a row.

The U.S. Labor Department said filings for first-time jobless benefits totaled 401,000 in the week ended Oct. 1, below the 410,000 predicted by economists polled by Reuters. Claims were up from an upwardly revised 395,000 in the prior week. [ID:nN1E7950B8]

A clearer reading on the U.S. labor market will come on Friday when the government releases its closely watched monthly payrolls report, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).

Economists polled by Reuters expect employers added 60,000 jobs in September after no net hirings in August. ECONUS

The Federal Reserve held the first sale of Treasuries on Thursday as part of Operation Twist, the $400 billion bond program it started this week to extend the maturity of its Treasuries portfolio. The goal is to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs in order to stimulate borrowing.

It sold $8.87 billion in Treasury bills due between January and July 2012 after dealers submitted $242.7 billion in bids for the short-dated securities, 27 times what the Fed offered.

The two-year yield US2YT=RR touched 0.27 percent early in the day, a level not seen early August, while the five-yield US5YT=RR broke above 1 percent to the highest level in a week.