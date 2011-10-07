(Adds quote, update prices)

NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday for a fourth straight day in advance of the U.S. government's payrolls report, which might show a revival in job growth in September.

An expected pickup in job creation will unlikely reduce much of the pessimism about the U.S. economy and Europe's debt turmoil, analysts said.

"The September employment report should be just OK and quite good from the perspective that it will not magnify fears of a recession. However, it will not lend any support for those hoping for an upturn in the economy," said Eric Green, chief of U.S. rates research and strategy at TD Securities in New York.

Economists polled by Reuters expected U.S. payrolls likely grew by 60,000 last month after it showed no net increase in August. The private sector likely added 100,000 jobs after a 17,000 increase in August. For more, see ECONUS

The 30-year bond prices US30YT=RR last traded down 28/32 in price for a yield of 2.996 percent, up 3.8 basis points from late on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the 30-year yield touched 2.69 percent, which was the lowest level since January 2009.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)