By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 7 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after surprisingly strong data on U.S. payrolls reduced fears of a recession, but the numbers were not enough to dispel the view of sluggish growth exacerbated by Europe's debt turmoil.

The U.S. Labor Department said employers added 103,000 jobs in September, well above the 60,000 predicted by analysts polled by Reuters. For more, see [ID:nLLA7LE70S]

The August figure was revised up to a 57,000 increase after it was initially reported at zero.

The stronger-than-expected hiring was not sufficient to lower the jobless rate, which was stuck at 9.1 percent.

"This is clearly a vote for the slow growth camp rather than recession camp, so there is small upward pressure on rates," said Leslie Barbi, head of fixed income at RS Investments in New York, which manages $30 billion in bonds. "But growth is still slow and the unemployment rate is unchanged, and this does nothing to solve Europe's problems."

Ahead of crucial summit talks on Sunday, Germany and France -- the euro zone's two strongest members -- are split over how to strengthen shaky European banks and fight financial market contagion to prepare for a possible Greek default. [ID:nL5E7L714R]

Analysts do not expect bond yields will rise much above current levels as the Federal Reserve begins its $400 billion "Operation Twist" bond program aimed at lowering long-term borrowing costs and stimulating the economy.

The Fed plans to buy $1.50 billion to $2.0 billion in Treasuries due in Nov 2021 to Feb 2031 later on Friday.

Before the Fed's upcoming purchase operation, 30-year bond prices US30YT=RR were down 1-22/32 in price, yielding 3.04 percent, up 8 basis points from late Thursday.

Earlier this week, the 30-year yield touched 2.69 percent, its the lowest level since January 2009.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were down 24/32 for a yield of 2.08 percent, up 9 basis points from Thursday, while the two-year note US2YT=RR was flat in price and yielding 0.28 percent, the highest since early August.

With the market sell-off, the spread between two-year and 10-year yields grew to 1.80 percent, the widest in three weeks. It narrowed to 1.51 percent earlier this week, the flattest since January 2009. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)