* Europe's debt woes seen mitigating improved jobs figures

* Benchmark yields set for biggest weekly rise in 3 months

* Fitch downgrades debt ratings of Italy, Spain

* U.S. bond market closed Monday for U.S. Columbus Day (Updates market action after Fitch downgrades)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 7 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after strong data on U.S. payrolls reduced fears of a recession but were not enough to dispel the view that Europe's debt turmoil would exacerbate already sluggish growth.

Benchmark yields were on track for their biggest weekly rise in three months, but were not far above historic lows due to the stampede into U.S. government debt last quarter after the downgraded U.S. economic outlook and worries about Europe.

Friday's government data on payroll growth beat low forecasts, but the jobless rate was stuck at 9.1 percent.

"This is clearly a vote for the slow growth camp rather than the recession camp, so there is small upward pressure on rates," said Leslie Barbi, head of fixed income at RS Investments in New York, which manages $30 billion in bonds. "But growth is still slow and the unemployment rate is unchanged, and this does nothing to solve Europe's problems."

The U.S. Labor Department said employers added 103,000 jobs in September, well above the 60,000 predicted by analysts polled by Reuters. The August figure was revised up to a 57,000 increase after it was initially reported at zero. For more, see [ID:nLLA7LE70S]

The latest data also reduced bets the U.S. Federal Reserve would be under the gun to enact a third round of quantitative easing to stimulate the U.S. economy.

"This report doesn't give the impetus for the more dramatic easing from the Fed, but there are no regrets to what they have been committed to," said Bill Irving, a portfolio manager who oversees about $42 billion in bonds at Fidelity Investments in Boston.

In addition to keeping short-term rates near zero into mid-2013, the Fed this week started its $400 billion "Operation Twist" bond program aimed at lowering long-term borrowing costs and boosting loan activity -- whose sluggish growth has worried Fed policymakers.

The Fed bought $1.72 billion in Treasuries due in November 2021 to February 2031 on Friday, bringing this week's Operation Twist purchases to $10.2 billion.

Analysts do not expect bond yields to rise much above current levels with the U.S. central bank absorbing nearly all the new supply in long-dated Treasuries in the coming months.

The U.S. Treasury will sell a combined $66 billion in three-year, 10-year and 30-year bonds next week.

The U.S. bond market will be closed on Monday for the U.S. Columbus Day holiday.

EUROPE REMAINS WILD CARD

The euro zone debt crisis remained a source of uncertainty as policymakers struggled to develop a program to protect banks and instill investor confidence.

Ahead of crucial summit talks on Sunday, Germany and France, the region's two strongest members, were split over how to strengthen shaky European banks and fight financial market contagion to prepare for a possible Greek default. [ID:nL5E7L714R]

"Europe is a wild card," Fidelity's Irving said. "Longer term, the end game for Europe could be messy. Policymakers there have not taken the bold steps like they did here."

"We are one headline away from the bond market rallying," he added.

Fitch served a stark reminder about the problem plaguing the euro zone. The rating agency downgraded the credit ratings of Italy and Spain, the region's third and fourth biggest economies. For more, see [ID:nWNA0347]

The news helped knock U.S. blue-chip stocks into negative territory and revived some safety bids for Treasuries.

In midday trading, prices on 30-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR were down 1-19/32 in price, yielding 3.03 percent, up 7.5 basis points from late Thursday. Earlier this week, the 30-year yield touched 2.69 percent, its lowest level since January 2009.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell 23/32 point to yield 2.07 percent, up 8 basis points from Thursday. The 10-year yield is poised for its biggest weekly rise since early July, when it jumped 31 basis points.

The two-year note US2YT=RR was flat in price, yielding 0.28 percent, the highest since early August.