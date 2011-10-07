NEW YORK Oct 7 The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell back below 3 percent on Friday, though the price of the security was still in the red for the day, as losses in stocks curbed some of the selling in Treasuries.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last down 26/32 in price and yielding 2.98 percent, up from 2.94 percent late on Thursday. The 30-year yield had reached 3.08 percent earlier in trading on Friday. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Diane Craft)