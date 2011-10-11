NEW YORK Oct 11 The prices of U.S. Treasury securities fell on Tuesday, with benchmark 10-year notes losing a point and 30-year bonds losing two points, as stocks edged into positive territory.

The 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last off 30/32 in price and yielding 2.17 percent. The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was last off 1-27/32 in price and yielding 3.10 percent. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)