NEW YORK Oct 11 Prices of U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday fell after the Treasury auctioned $32 billion in three-year notes, with the yield in line with market expectations.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading 30/32 lower in price to yield 2.18 percent, after the auction.

Thirty-year bonds, meanwhile, US30YT=RR were down around 2-11/32 in price to yield 3.12 percent.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)