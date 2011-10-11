* Slovak vote on aid fund delayed but analysts confident

* 3-year note sale draws solid demand

* Benchmark yields highest since Sept. 1 (Updates prices, adds quote)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 11 Prices of U.S. Treasuries retreated on Tuesday, pushing benchmark yields to their highest in more than a month, as fears about Europe's debt crisis eased after most euro zone countries voted to expand the region's bailout fund.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds fell more than two points in price and the 10-year note dropped a point, with three-year yields climbing to a roughly 2-1/2 month peak.

Investors took comfort from voting in 16 of the 17 euro zone member countries that approved legislation to expand a stability fund for Greece and other struggling euro zone countries.

The parliament of Slovakia, the last of the 17-member bloc to vote, late on Tuesday rejected the expansion of the euro zone rescue fund as the government lost a confidence vote. but the outgoing administration expects the measure to be approved later this week. See [ID:nP7E7LA009]

"The broad picture is one where you have a relaxation of the situation in Europe," said Jens Nordvig, global head of fixed income and foreign exchange strategy at Nomura in New York.

"On the back of that, we have the euro and equities trading a little better. The mirror image of that is that the core bond market is giving some of its gains over the last month and a half."

An improving U.S. economic outlook has also weighed on Treasuries. Analysts said gains over the last few weeks were overdone and investors were way too pessimistic about global prospects.

THREE-YEAR AUCTION HO-HUM, BUT SOLID

A three-year note auction totaling $32 billion drew solid demand, with the yield broadly in line with expectations. The 3.30 bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand by comparing total bids with the amount offered, was above the market average the last 12 auctions for the same maturity.

Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey, said the three-year yield at the auction was a "reflection that rates have backed up a bit and that's in line with the rebound in risk sentiment and improvement in the U.S. economic outlook."

On Wednesday, the Treasury will auction $21 billion in 10-year notes, with recent auction data indicating healthy demand for the security.

The bid-to-cover ratio for 10-year notes declined last month to 3.02 and was below the previous 12-month average, Barclays capital said in a research note. But the yield in most auctions had been in line with forecasts, with the exception of the latest one, which tailed by 1.2 basis points.

In late afternoon trading, benchmark 10-year notes traded 25/32 lower to yield 2.16 percent US10YT=RR, up from 2.07 percent late on Friday. The 10-year yield rose as high as 2.18 percent, its highest since September 1. It was about 50 basis points higher from a 60-year trough hit more than two weeks ago.

There were no settlements on Monday as the U.S. bond market was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

Thirty-year bonds on Tuesday traded 2-2/32 points lower in price to yield 3.11 percent US30YT=RR, up from 3.01 percent at Friday's close.

The three-year Treasury note fell 3/32 in price to yield 0.52 percent US3YT=RR. Three-year yields, at one point, hit 0.55 percent, their strongest level since August 1. The current three-year yield is roughly 20 basis points above the lowest-ever auction yield for three-year notes, which fixed at 0.334 percent on Sept. 12.

Also later on Tuesday, the U.S. Senate is expected to pass legislation later aimed at pressuring China to let its currency rise in value against the dollar. Most analysts expect the bill to die in the U.S. House of Representatives, but the bond market could still be affected because of the legislation's inflammatory effect on China, which has the largest holdings of U.S. Treasuries. (Additional reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)