NEW YORK Oct 12 Prices of U.S. Treasuries on Wednesday extended losses after the Treasury auctioned $21 billion in ten-year notes, with the yield higher than market expectations.

The yield was 2.271 percent compared with pre-auction rates of 2.246 percent. For the auction results, click on [ID:nTAR000041].

Last month's auction was awarded at 2.00 percent and covered 3.03 times with a 48.5 percent indirect bid.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell more than a point and were last down 31/32 in price to yield 2.26 percent after the auction.

Thirty-year bonds, meanwhile, US30YT=RR dropped three points and last changed hands at 2-16/32 in price to yield 3.22 percent.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)