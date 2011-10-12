NEW YORK Oct 12 Prices of U.S. Treasuries on
Wednesday extended losses after the Treasury auctioned $21
billion in ten-year notes, with the yield higher than market
expectations.
The yield was 2.271 percent compared with pre-auction rates
of 2.246 percent. For the auction results, click on
[ID:nTAR000041].
Last month's auction was awarded at 2.00 percent and
covered 3.03 times with a 48.5 percent indirect bid.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell more
than a point and were last down 31/32 in price to yield 2.26
percent after the auction.
Thirty-year bonds, meanwhile, US30YT=RR dropped three
points and last changed hands at 2-16/32 in price to yield 3.22
percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane
Craft)