* Weak $21 bln 10-year auction weighs on Treasuries
* Slovakia EFSF vote could come Thursday, hopes high
* Global stocks rally, investors seek riskier assets
(Updates prices, adds quote, auction results)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 12 Treasury prices fell on
Wednesday, lifting 30-year bond yields for a sixth straight
session, as stocks rallied on optimism about a solution for
Europe's debt crisis and after a dismal auction of 10-year
notes.
A $21 billion sale of 10-year notes drew weak demand, with
the yield above pre-auction forecasts. The bid-to-cover ratio,
a gauge of demand which compares total bids with the amount
offered, was 2.23 percent, below the 12-month average.
For the auction results, click on [ID:nTAR000041].
Last month's auction was awarded at 2.00 percent, the
lowest yield ever, and covered 3.03 times with a 48.5 percent
indirect bid.
Wednesday's weak auction followed a similarly poor 1.62
billion-euro sale of German 30-year bonds earlier in the
session.
"This is not good. It just may mean that people are a
little more comfortable in the last week with risk than they
were in the past week," said David Coard, head of fixed income
sales and trading at Williams Capital in New York.
"There seems to be more comfort in the notion that the
economy is not going to experience a double-dip. There's more
confidence that the Europeans have the situation there under
control and that's making people feel more comfortable with
risk assets."
The 30-year Treasury bond saw the heaviest selling, losing
three points in price, pushing yields to their highest in about
three weeks. Yields on 10-year notes, meanwhile, rose to
roughly six-week peaks.
Market participants were optimistic European leaders would
move to recapitalize struggling euro zone banks and succeed in
expanding the European Financial Stability Fund to aid troubled
euro zone nations..
Slovakia is the last of the 17 euro zone countries that
needs to approve the expansion of the EFSF It may vote as early
as Thursday.
In early afternoon trading, 10-year yields were at 2.26
percent. Ten-year notes US10YT=RR were last don 31/32 in
price.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was down 2-26/32 in price and
yielding 3.24 percent, up from 3.01 percent at Tuesday's
close.
(Additional reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Andrew
Hay)