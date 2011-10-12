* Weak $21 bln 10-year auction weighs on Treasuries

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 12 Treasury prices fell on Wednesday, lifting 30-year bond yields for a sixth straight session, as stocks rallied on optimism about a solution for Europe's debt crisis and after a dismal auction of 10-year notes.

A $21 billion sale of 10-year notes drew weak demand, with the yield above pre-auction forecasts. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand which compares total bids with the amount offered, was 2.23 percent, below the 12-month average.

Last month's auction was awarded at 2.00 percent, the lowest yield ever, and covered 3.03 times with a 48.5 percent indirect bid.

Wednesday's weak auction followed a similarly poor 1.62 billion-euro sale of German 30-year bonds earlier in the session.

"This is not good. It just may mean that people are a little more comfortable in the last week with risk than they were in the past week," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at Williams Capital in New York.

"There seems to be more comfort in the notion that the economy is not going to experience a double-dip. There's more confidence that the Europeans have the situation there under control and that's making people feel more comfortable with risk assets."

The 30-year Treasury bond saw the heaviest selling, losing three points in price, pushing yields to their highest in about three weeks. Yields on 10-year notes, meanwhile, rose to roughly six-week peaks.

Market participants were optimistic European leaders would move to recapitalize struggling euro zone banks and succeed in expanding the European Financial Stability Fund to aid troubled euro zone nations..

Slovakia is the last of the 17 euro zone countries that needs to approve the expansion of the EFSF It may vote as early as Thursday.

In early afternoon trading, 10-year yields were at 2.26 percent. Ten-year notes US10YT=RR were last don 31/32 in price.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was down 2-26/32 in price and yielding 3.24 percent, up from 3.01 percent at Tuesday's close.

