By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 12 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Wednesday, lifting benchmark yields to their highest in six
weeks, as stocks rallied on optimism about Europe's debt crisis
and global economic prospects.
The improvement in risk sentiment diminished the appeal of
benchmark 10-year Treasury notes at Wednesday's $21 billion
auction, attracting weak demand with the yield above
pre-auction rates. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand
which compares total bids with the amount offered, was 2.86,
the weakest since November 2010. For details, see
[ID:nTAR000041]
Last month's auction was awarded at 2.00 percent, the
lowest yield ever, and covered 3.03 times, with a high 48.5
percent indirect bid, which is an indication of foreign central
bank participation.
"It just may mean that people are a little more comfortable
in the last week with risk than they were in the past week,"
said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at
Williams Capital in New York.
"There seems to be more comfort in the notion that the
economy is not going to experience a double-dip. There's more
confidence that the Europeans have the situation there under
control and that's making people feel more comfortable with
risk assets."
Wednesday's sale, which saw indirect bids fall to 35.0
percent from last month's take of 48.5 percent -- followed a
poorly-received 1.62 billion-euro auction of German 30-year
bonds earlier in the session. The 35 percent indirect bid was
the weakest for a 10-year auction in about 1-1/2 years.
The 30-year Treasury bond saw the heaviest selling, losing
three points in price after the auction, pushing yields to
their highest in about three weeks. Yields on 10-year notes,
meanwhile, rose to their highest since September 1.
Market participants were optimistic European leaders would
move to recapitalize struggling euro zone banks and succeed in
expanding the European Financial Stability Fund to aid troubled
euro zone nations. Slovakia is the last of the 17 euro zone
countries that needs to approve the expansion of the EFSF. It
may vote as early as Thursday.
In late afternoon trading, 10-year yields were up 6 basis
points at 2.22 percent. Ten-year notes US10YT=RR were last
down 17/32 in price.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was down 1-23/32 in price and
yielding 3.19 percent, up 8 basis points from 3.01 percent at
Tuesday's close. The 30-year yield broke above a key support
level at 3.20 percent, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement
from this year's high hit in February to the 60-year low set a
week ago.
Yields, however, eased from their highs after the FOMC
minutes came out in line with expectations. The Federal
Reserve's minutes of the September 20-21 meeting showed that
some officials looked to keep the option open for a third round
of quantitative easing. [ID:nW1E7KM04G]
Ten-year yields stalled at 2.27 percent after the release
of the Fed minutes, with stocks also leveling out after their
rally.
While Treasuries have underperformed the last few sessions,
some strategists have cautioned against getting overly
bearish.
"Everybody is assuming Greece is a step closer to resolving
its issues,' said Jacob Oubina, senior economist at RBC Capital
Markets in New York. "I don't know if I agree with that. We
haven't seen anything concrete because it's all speculation
that something will happen."
On Thursday, the Treasury department will auction $13
billion in 30-year bonds, with recent sales showing mixed
results. The bid-to-cover ratio has ranged around the 12-month
average of about 2.5 percent and in September rose to 2.85
percent.
Also, three of the previous five auctions have tailed, with
the latest coming through by 2 basis points.
