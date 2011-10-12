* Weak $21 bln 10-year auction weighs on Treasuries

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 12 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday, lifting benchmark yields to their highest in six weeks, as stocks rallied on optimism about Europe's debt crisis and global economic prospects.

The improvement in risk sentiment diminished the appeal of benchmark 10-year Treasury notes at Wednesday's $21 billion auction, attracting weak demand with the yield above pre-auction rates. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand which compares total bids with the amount offered, was 2.86, the weakest since November 2010. For details, see [ID:nTAR000041]

Last month's auction was awarded at 2.00 percent, the lowest yield ever, and covered 3.03 times, with a high 48.5 percent indirect bid, which is an indication of foreign central bank participation.

"It just may mean that people are a little more comfortable in the last week with risk than they were in the past week," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at Williams Capital in New York.

"There seems to be more comfort in the notion that the economy is not going to experience a double-dip. There's more confidence that the Europeans have the situation there under control and that's making people feel more comfortable with risk assets."

Wednesday's sale, which saw indirect bids fall to 35.0 percent from last month's take of 48.5 percent -- followed a poorly-received 1.62 billion-euro auction of German 30-year bonds earlier in the session. The 35 percent indirect bid was the weakest for a 10-year auction in about 1-1/2 years.

The 30-year Treasury bond saw the heaviest selling, losing three points in price after the auction, pushing yields to their highest in about three weeks. Yields on 10-year notes, meanwhile, rose to their highest since September 1.

Market participants were optimistic European leaders would move to recapitalize struggling euro zone banks and succeed in expanding the European Financial Stability Fund to aid troubled euro zone nations. Slovakia is the last of the 17 euro zone countries that needs to approve the expansion of the EFSF. It may vote as early as Thursday.

In late afternoon trading, 10-year yields were up 6 basis points at 2.22 percent. Ten-year notes US10YT=RR were last down 17/32 in price.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was down 1-23/32 in price and yielding 3.19 percent, up 8 basis points from 3.01 percent at Tuesday's close. The 30-year yield broke above a key support level at 3.20 percent, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement from this year's high hit in February to the 60-year low set a week ago.

Yields, however, eased from their highs after the FOMC minutes came out in line with expectations. The Federal Reserve's minutes of the September 20-21 meeting showed that some officials looked to keep the option open for a third round of quantitative easing. [ID:nW1E7KM04G]

Ten-year yields stalled at 2.27 percent after the release of the Fed minutes, with stocks also leveling out after their rally.

While Treasuries have underperformed the last few sessions, some strategists have cautioned against getting overly bearish.

"Everybody is assuming Greece is a step closer to resolving its issues,' said Jacob Oubina, senior economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. "I don't know if I agree with that. We haven't seen anything concrete because it's all speculation that something will happen."

On Thursday, the Treasury department will auction $13 billion in 30-year bonds, with recent sales showing mixed results. The bid-to-cover ratio has ranged around the 12-month average of about 2.5 percent and in September rose to 2.85 percent.

Also, three of the previous five auctions have tailed, with the latest coming through by 2 basis points.