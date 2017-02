NEW YORK Oct 13 The prices of U.S. Treasury securities rose modestly on Thursday, edging even higher after data showed U.S. weekly jobless claims were above 400,000.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was up 4/32 in price and yielding 2.20 percent. The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose 14/32 in price for a yield of 3.18 percent, down from 3.24 percent at Wednesday's close. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)