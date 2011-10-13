* China's exports lower than expected in new data

* Treasury Department will sell $13 bln in 30-year bonds

* Europe remains focus, better U.S. data shrugged off (Adds quotes, jobless claims info, details throughout, updates prices)

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Oct 13 U.S. Treasury prices edged higher on Thursday as a renewed sense of anxiety about Europe's financial stability halted a rally in stocks and guided some investors back into safe-haven U.S. debt.

China's trade surplus fell, with exports lower than expected, adding to worries about a global economic slowdown. Meanwhile, euro zone leaders' talk of bank recapitalization plans failed to completely captivate market participants.

"We read from Deutsche Bank's chairman (Josef) Ackermann that he expects Germany to grow 1 percent in 2012, challenging recapitalization programs," wrote David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

"EU headlines regarding banks' plans lack the credibility implied by the price action. And so we correct," Ader wrote.

The Treasury market shrugged off a weekly jobless claims report that many saw as a faintly positive sign for the economy, which would normally spur selling in Treasuries.

"We get some good data, but minutes later it seems like people realize the U.S. is vulnerable to influences from the outside," said Jeffrey Greenberg, economist at Nomura Securities in New York.

New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits edged down last week, according to a government report on Thursday that pointed to a modest improvement in the labor market at the start of the fourth quarter. For more see [ID:nOAT004879].

The rally in Treasuries has the potential to complicate the Treasury Department's sale of $13 billion in reopened 30-year bonds at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). Treasury auctions draw more demand in general when prices drop just before the auction. An increase in price means potentially less bidder interest.

But the Federal Reserve's latest program to lower long-term interest rates, which the market has dubbed Operation Twist, could provide some support for 30-year bond prices.

The Fed has pledged to purchase a hefty portion of 30-year bonds over the coming months, reducing supply in the Treasury market. This could increase the bonds' appeal at auction.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last trading 14/32 higher in price and yielding 3.17 percent, down from 3.24 percent at Wednesday's close. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last up 7/32 and yielding 2.19 percent, against 2.26 percent late Wednesday. ( Editing by James Dalgleish)