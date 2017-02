(Updates with long bond up a point)

NEW YORK Oct 13 U.S. debt prices rose on Thursday, with the 30-year bond posting a one-point gain as a rally in stocks earlier this week faded.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last trading 1-4/32 points higher in price and yielding 3.14 percent, down from 3.24 percent at Wednesday's close. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)