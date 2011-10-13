* China's exports lower than expected in new data

* Treasury Department will sell $13 bln in 30-year bonds

* Europe remains focus, better U.S. data shrugged off (Changes lead, headline, adds quotes, updates prices)

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Oct 13 U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday as a rally in stocks faded and worries about Europe's financial stability returned.

China's trade surplus fell, with exports lower than expected, adding to fears of a global economic slowdown. Meanwhile, euro zone leaders' talk of bank recapitalization plans failed to completely captivate market participants.

"We read from Deutsche Bank's chairman (Josef) Ackermann that he expects Germany to grow 1 percent in 2012, challenging recapitalization programs," wrote David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

"EU headlines regarding banks' plans lack the credibility implied by the price action. And so we correct," Ader wrote.

The 30-year Treasury bond saw the largest price gains, rising more than a point despite an auction scheduled for the afternoon.

Joe Leary, a trader at Citigroup in New York, noted that liquidity was very low.

"No one wants to take risk. It's the end of the year. The volatility's really high and you have a 30-year auction at the end of the day, so any move is going to be proliferated," Leary said.

U.S. Treasuries trade volume was $97.652 billion as of shortly after 10 a.m. Eastern time, about 5 percent above the 20-day moving average for that time of $92.940 billion, ICAP said.

The Treasury market shrugged off a weekly jobless claims report that many saw as a faintly positive sign for the economy, which would normally spur selling in Treasuries.

"We get some good data, but minutes later it seems like people realize the U.S. is vulnerable to influences from the outside," said Jeffrey Greenberg, economist at Nomura Securities in New York.

New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits edged down last week, according to a government report on Thursday that pointed to a modest improvement in the labor market at the start of the fourth quarter. For more see [ID:nOAT004879].

The rally in Treasuries has the potential to complicate the Treasury Department's sale of $13 billion in reopened 30-year bonds at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). Treasury auctions draw more demand in general when prices drop just before the auction. An increase in price means potentially less bidder interest.

"I think you'll see a bit of a concession (selling) at some point today ahead of the auction," said Rich Bryant, head of Treasury trading at MF Global Securities in New York.

But the Federal Reserve's latest program to lower long-term interest rates, which the market has dubbed Operation Twist, could provide some support for 30-year bond prices.

The Fed has pledged to purchase a hefty portion of 30-year bonds over the coming months, reducing supply in the Treasury market. This could increase the bonds' appeal at auction.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last trading 1-5/32 higher in price and yielding 3.14 percent, down from 3.24 percent at Wednesday's close. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last yielding 2.15 percent. (Additional reporting by Chris Reese, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)