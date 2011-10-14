* September retail sales rise by more than expected

* Optimism over Europe despite Spain downgrade

NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday as stock futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street and stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales for last month undermined the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt.

A perception that Europe was taking aggressive steps to stem its debt crisis, as Europe's finance ministers prepare to meet counterparts from the Group of 20 nations, also undermined the safety appeal of Treasuries.

Retail sales rebounded in September at the fastest pace in seven months, rising 1.1 percent from a month earlier and adding to some recent evidence the economy may still be recovering, albeit quite slowly. For details see [ID:nCAT005534].

Retail sales were "much better than expected. The September number was higher-than-expected and we had upward revisions in July and August. It's well balanced with a lot of categories going up," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The better-than-forecast news on the economy emboldened those who are looking for the U.S. economy to stave off another recession, bolstering stock futures and undermining bond prices.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 17/32 lower in price to yield 2.24 percent, up from 2.19 percent late Thursday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were 1-16/32 lower to yield 3.23 percent from 3.15 percent.

The optimism that Europe would be able to contain its debt crisis was tempered somewhat by news that Standard and Poor's ratings agency downgraded Spain on Friday. [ID:nL5E7LE13C] (Reporting by Chris Reese and Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)