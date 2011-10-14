* September retail sales rise by more than expected
* Optimism over Europe despite Spain downgrade
NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Friday as stock futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street and stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales for last
month undermined the safe-haven allure of U.S. government
debt.
A perception that Europe was taking aggressive steps to
stem its debt crisis, as Europe's finance ministers prepare to
meet counterparts from the Group of 20 nations, also undermined
the safety appeal of Treasuries.
Retail sales rebounded in September at the fastest pace in
seven months, rising 1.1 percent from a month earlier and
adding to some recent evidence the economy may still be
recovering, albeit quite slowly. For details see
[ID:nCAT005534].
Retail sales were "much better than expected. The September
number was higher-than-expected and we had upward revisions in
July and August. It's well balanced with a lot of categories
going up," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James
in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The better-than-forecast news on the economy emboldened
those who are looking for the U.S. economy to stave off another
recession, bolstering stock futures and undermining bond
prices.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 17/32
lower in price to yield 2.24 percent, up from 2.19 percent late
Thursday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were 1-16/32 lower to
yield 3.23 percent from 3.15 percent.
The optimism that Europe would be able to contain its debt
crisis was tempered somewhat by news that Standard and Poor's
ratings agency downgraded Spain on Friday. [ID:nL5E7LE13C]
(Reporting by Chris Reese and Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)