* September retail sales rise by more than expected

* Optimism over Europe despite Spain downgrade (Adds economist's quote, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Friday as stocks climbed and stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales last month undermined the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt.

A perception that Europe was taking aggressive steps to stem its debt crisis, as Europe's finance ministers prepare to meet counterparts from the Group of 20 nations, also undermined the safety appeal of Treasuries.

Retail sales rebounded in September at the fastest pace in seven months, rising 1.1 percent from a month earlier and adding to recent evidence the U.S. economy may still be recovering, albeit quite slowly. For details see [ID:nN1E79D09D].

"The outlook is good and getting better by the day. Risk is back on," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.

The better-than-forecast sales figures emboldened those who are looking for the U.S. economy to stave off another recession, bolstering stock futures and undermining bond prices.

Retail sales were "much better than expected. The September number was higher-than-expected and we had upward revisions in July and August. It's well balanced with a lot of categories going up," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 20/32 lower in price to yield 2.26 percent, up from 2.19 percent late Thursday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were 1-16/32 lower to yield 3.23 percent from 3.15 percent.

The optimism that Europe would be able to contain its debt crisis was tempered somewhat by Standard and Poor's ratings cut of Spain on Friday. [ID:nL5E7LE13C] (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)