* September retail sales rise by more than expected

* Consumer sentiment unexpectedly dips in early October

* Optimism over Europe despite Spain downgrade (Adds economist's quote, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales for last month pushed stocks higher and undermined the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt.

Treasuries pared their losses however after data from Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment slumped unexpectedly in early October.

A perception that Europe was taking aggressive steps to stem its debt crisis, as Europe's finance ministers prepare to meet counterparts from the Group of 20 nations, also served to undermine the safety appeal of Treasuries.

U.S. retail sales rebounded in September at the fastest pace in seven months, rising 1.1 percent from a month earlier and adding to recent evidence the U.S. economy may still be recovering, albeit quite slowly. For details see [ID:nN1E79D09D].

"The outlook is good and getting better by the day. Risk is back on," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.

The better-than-forecast sales figures emboldened those who are looking for the economy to stave off another recession, bolstering U.S. stocks by about 1 percent and undermining bond prices.

Retail sales were "much better than expected. The September number was higher-than-expected and we had upward revisions in July and August. It's well balanced with a lot of categories going up," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 16/32 lower in price to yield 2.25 percent, up from 2.19 percent late Thursday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were 1-15/32 lower to yield 3.23 percent from 3.15 percent.

The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey's preliminary reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment sagged to 57.5 from 59.4 the month before. It fell short of the median forecast of 60.2 among economists polled by Reuters.

The optimism that Europe would be able to contain its debt crisis was tempered somewhat by Standard and Poor's ratings cut of Spain on Friday. [ID:nL5E7LE13C] (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)