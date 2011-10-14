* September retail sales rise by more than expected
* Consumer sentiment unexpectedly dips in early October
* Optimism over Europe despite Spain downgrade
(Adds economist's quote, updates prices)
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Friday as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales for last
month pushed stocks higher and undermined the safe-haven allure
of U.S. government debt.
Treasuries pared their losses however after data from
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan showed consumer
sentiment slumped unexpectedly in early October.
A perception that Europe was taking aggressive steps to
stem its debt crisis, as Europe's finance ministers prepare to
meet counterparts from the Group of 20 nations, also served to
undermine the safety appeal of Treasuries.
U.S. retail sales rebounded in September at the fastest
pace in seven months, rising 1.1 percent from a month earlier
and adding to recent evidence the U.S. economy may still be
recovering, albeit quite slowly. For details see
[ID:nN1E79D09D].
"The outlook is good and getting better by the day. Risk is
back on," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.
The better-than-forecast sales figures emboldened those who
are looking for the economy to stave off another recession,
bolstering U.S. stocks by about 1 percent and undermining bond
prices.
Retail sales were "much better than expected. The September
number was higher-than-expected and we had upward revisions in
July and August. It's well balanced with a lot of categories
going up," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James
in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 16/32
lower in price to yield 2.25 percent, up from 2.19 percent late
Thursday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were 1-15/32 lower to
yield 3.23 percent from 3.15 percent.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey's
preliminary reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment
sagged to 57.5 from 59.4 the month before. It fell short of the
median forecast of 60.2 among economists polled by Reuters.
The optimism that Europe would be able to contain its debt
crisis was tempered somewhat by Standard and Poor's ratings cut
of Spain on Friday. [ID:nL5E7LE13C]
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)