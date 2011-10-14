* September retail sales rise by more than expected
NEW YORK, Oct 14 Treasury prices fell on
Friday, with 30-year yields on pace for their largest weekly
gain since end-June as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales
lifted stocks and diminished the safe-haven allure of U.S.
government debt.
Treasuries, however, trimmed their losses earlier after
data from Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's survey
showed consumer sentiment slumped unexpectedly in October.
A perception that Europe was taking aggressive steps to
stem its debt crisis, as Europe's finance ministers prepare to
meet counterparts from the Group of 20 nations, also served to
undermine the safety appeal of Treasuries.
"This is a reflection of the positive data on retail sales
and that was enough to increase risk tolerance," said Scott
Sherman, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
"So risk-free assets (such as Treasuries) are suffering a
little bit."
U.S. retail sales rebounded in September at the fastest
pace in seven months, rising 1.1 percent from August and adding
to recent evidence the U.S. economy may still be recovering,
albeit quite slowly. For details see [ID:nN1E79D09D].
The better-than-forecast sales figures emboldened those who
are looking for the economy to stave off another recession.
Barclays Capital, for instance, has raised its U.S. gross
domestic product growth forecast to 2.5 percent for the third
quarter from a previous estimate of 2.0 percent.
In early afternoon trading, benchmark 10-year notes
US10YT=RR were trading 11/32 lower in price to yield 2.22
percent, up 4 basis points from late Thursday.
Optimism that Europe would be able to contain its debt
crisis has made for tough times in the Treasuries market of
late.
Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors
began a two-day meeting in Paris on Friday, a day after the
euro zone's 17 member nations completed their approval of an
expansion of the region's bailout fund.
Although investors do not expect a comprehensive strategy
to address the debt crisis at the weekend meeting, they hope it
will provide an opportunity for officials to agree on the
outlines of a plan in time for a European Union summit on Oct.
23. [ID:nL5E7LE00R]
Increasing confidence about the euro zone's fiscal problems
pushed 30-year bonds US30YT=RR down 1-5/32 in early afternoon
trading to yield 3.21 percent, up 6 basis points from yields
late on Thursday.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary
reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment sagged to
57.5 from 59.4 the month before. It fell short of the median
forecast of 60.2 among economists polled by Reuters and
prompted investors to buy back some Treasury positions.
Still despite Friday's slide, analysts expect the flight to
quality to resume both from a fundamental and valuation
perspective.
"I think the optimism is overdone," said Credit Suisse's
Sherman. "We haven't really seen anything tangible out of
Europe. There are real issues over there and people are getting
way ahead of themselves."
