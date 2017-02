NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. Treasury debt prices briefly trimmed losses on Monday after a New York Federal Reserve manufacturing index came in worse than expected this month.

The Empire State Index was at -8.48 in October, compared with market forecasts of -4.0.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR cut losses to 3/32 after the data from 12/32 just before. They were last down 14/32, however, yielding 3.26 percent. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)