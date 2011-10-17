NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. 30-year bond prices turned positive on Monday in choppy trading as U.S. stock futures were indicating a lower open.

The Treasury market also took on a bid tone after Germany dashed expectations for a comprehensive solution to the debt crisis that is on the agenda at the upcoming European Union summit on Oct. 23.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR last traded up 13/32 in price to yield 3.21 percent compared with 3.23 percent late on Friday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)