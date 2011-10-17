(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to headlines
* Germany: no concrete solution to crisis at EU summit
* Ten-year yields fall from highest since late August
* Empire State data worse than expected
*
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Monday, erasing losses that pushed benchmark yields to their
highest since late August, as the German finance minister
dashed expectations for a definitive solution to the debt
crisis at the upcoming European Union summit.
Thirty-year yields came off one-month peaks as well, as the
Treasury market took on a bid tone after the German news, which
has also weighed on U.S. stocks.
On Monday, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said
European governments will not present an ultimate solution for
the sovereign debt crisis at the summit. For more, click on.
"There's nothing but uncertainty in Europe," said David
Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in
Stamford, Connecticut.
"This weekend and today is the perfect example. October 23
seems to be the deadline for a plan for Europe, but the Germans
are balking."
In early morning trading, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries
rose 14/32 in price to yield 2.2. percent, coming off
seven-week highs.
U.S. 30-year bonds traded up 1-2/32 in price to yield 3.19
percent. Yields rose as high as
3.29 percent, their strongest in a month on Monday
An Empire State index that came in worse than expected at
-8.48 in October, compared with market forecasts of -4.0, also
proved a positive for Treasuries. Although the components were
not as bad as the headline number, the data overall suggested
little improvement in the factory sector in one of the
country's most important manufacturing states, analysts said.
(Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)