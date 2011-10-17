* Germany: no concrete solution to crisis at EU summit

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. Treasury debt prices climbed on Monday as Germany dashed expectations for a definitive solution to the euro zone debt crisis at an upcoming European Union summit.

Benchmark yields fell from their highest since late August, while 30-year yields came off one-month peaks as well, as the Treasury market took on a bid tone after the German news, which also weighed on U.S. stocks.

Finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 major economies said over the weekend they expected an Oct. 23 EU summit to "decisively address the current challenges through a comprehensive plan". For more see [ID:nL5E7L300R].

But on Monday, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said European governments will not present an ultimate solution for the sovereign debt crisis at the summit.

He further riled markets by saying in a speech in London that further restructuring of Greece's debt might be necessary. That lifted 30-year bond prices by more than a point. [ID:nL5E7LH2R3]

"We're looking to Europe again. Hope that we would see a more definitive solution maybe by next week has been dampened a little bit by some comment from the German finance minister," said Kim Rupert, managing director of fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.

In midday trading, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR rose 15/32 in price to yield 2.19 percent, coming off seven-week highs. On Friday, yields closed at 2.25 percent.

U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR traded up 1-12/32 in price to yield 3.17 percent against 3.23 late Friday.

The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State index, which gauges manufacturing in the state, came in worse than expected at -8.48 in October, compared with market forecasts of -4.0. This also proved a positive for Treasuries. Although the components were not as bad as the headline number, the data overall suggested little improvement in the factory sector in a key manufacturing state, analysts said.

News of a rise in U.S. industrial production for September, meanwhile, did little to slow the Treasury market's rally. For a U.S. economic news wrapup click on [ID:nN1E79G0EO].

Mixed earnings in the U.S. financial sector also added to risk aversion, analysts said after Citigroup Inc ( C.N ) reporting higher third-quarter earnings while Wells Fargo & Co ( WFC.N ) earnings came in below market forecasts.

Overall though, bearish momentum on Treasuries is alive and well unless something blows up in Europe unexpectedly, some analysts said. Action's Rupert said it's unlikely the Treasury market will see the lows in yields posted two weeks ago.

At the same time, Monday's generally decent U.S. economic figures coupled with Friday's better-than-expected retail sales have diminished immediate concerns about a double-dip recession scenario and would suggest a resumption of the weak trend in Treasuries.

BNP Paribas, meanwhile, has flagged 1,220 points in the S&P 500 .SPX as a key pivot for Treasuries. The bank said the S&P 500 has reached that level twice in the past two months.

"If the (S&P 500) index breaks through that (1,220) level, the stage may be set for further equity gains and bond losses. However, a bounce down from that could start a retracement and reverse the momentum," BNP wrote in a research note. (Editing by James Dalgleish)