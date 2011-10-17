* Germany: No definitive solution to crisis at EU summit

* Ten-year yields fall from highest since late August

* NY's Empire State data worse than expected (Updates prices, adds quote)

By Walter Brandimarte and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. Treasury debt prices climbed on Monday as Germany poured cold water on hopes of a quick solution to the European debt crisis, driving investors back into safe-haven assets.

U.S. 30-year Treasuries jumped more than 2 points in price in the afternoon as key U.S. stock indexes sold off. Yields on benchmark 10-year notes fell, after closing on Friday at their highest level since late August.

Investors sold off risky assets globally after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble cautioned that a summit of EU leaders next Sunday would not yield a "definitive solution" to the region's debt crisis. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LH1GL]

He further riled markets by saying in a speech in London that further restructuring of Greece's debt might be necessary. [ID:nL5E7LH2R3]

Treasuries prices have been falling in the past few weeks with investors positively surprised by some recent economic data.

But demand for safe-havens should be rising again unless EU leaders come up with a clear plan to stop the Greek crisis from spreading further, said Andrew Richman, fixed income strategist at SunTrust Private Wealth Management at Palm Beach, Florida.

That plan should include specifics such as the size of Greek debt haircut, the impact that would have on banks, and how much capital would be necessary to protect those banks, he said.

"They need to do that, they need to get a big bazooka (like we had) here in the U.S.," Richman said, referring to the approach adopted by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson during the 2008 financial crisis. "In Europe, they go very measured, very slowly, and the markets don't like that."

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR rose 25/32 in price to yield 2.16 percent, coming off seven-week highs. On Friday, yields closed at 2.25 percent.

U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR traded up 2-01/32 in price to yield 3.14 percent against 3.23 late Friday.

The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State index, which gauges manufacturing in the state, came in worse than expected at -8.48 in October, compared with market forecasts of -4.0. This also proved a positive for Treasuries. Although the components were not as bad as the headline number, the data overall suggested little improvement in the factory sector in a key manufacturing state, analysts said.

News of a rise in U.S. industrial production for September, meanwhile, did little to slow the Treasury market's rally. For a U.S. economic news wrapup, please double-click on [ID:nN1E79G0EO]

Mixed earnings in the U.S. financial sector also added to risk aversion, analysts said after Citigroup Inc ( C.N ) reporting higher third-quarter earnings while Wells Fargo & Co ( WFC.N ) earnings came in below market forecasts.

Overall though, bearish momentum on Treasuries is alive and well unless something blows up in Europe unexpectedly, other analysts said.

Kim Rupert, managing director of fixed-income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco, said it's unlikely the Treasury market will see the lows in yields posted two weeks ago.

At the same time, Monday's generally decent U.S. economic figures coupled with Friday's better-than-expected retail sales have diminished immediate concerns about a double-dip recession scenario and would suggest a resumption of the weak trend in Treasuries.

BNP Paribas, meanwhile, has flagged 1,220 points in the S&P 500 .SPX as a key pivot for Treasuries. The bank said the S&P 500 has reached that level twice in the past two months.

"If the (S&P 500) index breaks through that (1,220) level, the stage may be set for further equity gains and bond losses. However, a bounce down from that could start a retracement and reverse the momentum," BNP wrote in a research note. (Editing by James Dalgleish and Diane Craft)