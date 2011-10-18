NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. Treasury debt prices briefly trimmed gains on Tuesday after data showed U.S. producer prices in September posted their largest increase in five months.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were up 10/32 in price to yield 2.12 percent, compared with 15/32 before the data.

U.S. 30-year bond prices US30YT=RR cut gains to 15/32 to yield 3.09 percent versus 3.16 percent on Monday.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)