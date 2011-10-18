NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. 30-year bond prices turned negative on Tuesday after posting gains for most of the European session, weighed down by a rebound in U.S. equity futures.

Treasury prices had started to drift lower with the release of data showing a stronger-than-expected rise in U.S. producer prices.

In early New York trading, U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR was down 11/32 in price to yield 3.14 percent versus 3.16 percent late on Monday. These bonds rose more than point earlier in the session after Goldman Sachs (GS.N) reported a steeper-than-expected loss for the third quarter.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down 1/32 in price to yield 2.16 percent, from 2.18 percent late on Monday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)