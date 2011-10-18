* Less enthusiasm for EU summit at weekend

* Moody's warning on France weighs on Treasuries

* Goldman Sachs reports deeper-than-expected loss

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 18 U.S. Treasuries edged higher on Tuesday, pushing benchmark yields to their lowest in two weeks, as Moody's issued a warning on France's credit rating and expectations faded for a definitive solution to the euro zone debt crisis at the European Union summit later this week.

Treasury prices, however, pared gains after a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. producer prices for September, their largest rise in five months, and strong earnings from Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), the largest U.S. bank by assets. For more on producer prices, see {ID:nN1E79H0CB].

That dented gains racked up after a steeper-than-expected loss at U.S. investment bank giant Goldman Sachs (GS.N). U.S. 30-year bond prices jumped more than a point after the release of the bank's earnings. For Goldman's results. click on [ID:nN1E79G1UJ].

The bias in the Treasuries market, however, remained positive, with the appeal of U.S. government bonds enhanced by a slew of negative news around the world including weaker-than-forecast gross domestic product growth in China.

"Risk aversion came back because everybody is focused on Europe," said Suvrat Prakash, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

"It seems that people are not counting on the European Union summit," for a solution on the euro zone's fiscal problems. "Added to the mix was the Chinese GDP overnight which came in weaker than expected."

Gains in Treasuries gathered pace after rating agency Moody's said it may slap a negative outlook on France's triple-A rating in the next three months if the country fails to make progress on crucial fiscal and economic reforms. [ID:nN1E79G1VP].

In addition, enthusiasm has waned for a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 major economies on Oct. 23 that was initially expected to come up with a comprehensive solution to Europe's debt troubles.

On Monday, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble poured cold water on any positive view about the EU summit. he said European governments will not present an ultimate solution for the sovereign debt crisis at the weekend meeting.

In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury prices US10YT=RR rose 13/32 in price to yield 2.11 percent compared with 2.18 percent late on Monday. Yields fell as low as 2.08 percent, their lowest since Oct 7.

Yields on 10-year notes were not far from 2.27 percent, the 38.2 percent retracement of a July to September rally in the maturity. More support is clustered near 2.3 percent to 2.31 percent, an area containing a few daily highs hit in late August.

U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were up 23/32, yielding 3.09 percent versus 3.16 percent on Monday.

