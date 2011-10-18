BRIEF-ESSAR STEEL ALGOMA SECURES DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION EXTENSION
* DIP HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017, WITH OPTION OF A FURTHER THIRTY-DAY EXTENSION
NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. 30-year bond prices turned negative again on Tuesday in a volatile session as U.S. stocks .SPX extended gains, with trading seemingly led by speculative accounts, market participants said.
In late morning trading, U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were down 9/32 in price to yield 3.14 percent versus 3.16 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (IFR) - US corporate tax reform proposals are causing consternation among bond market players, who fear their implementation will drastically reduce issuance levels.
* Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes