NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. 30-year bond prices turned negative again on Tuesday in a volatile session as U.S. stocks .SPX extended gains, with trading seemingly led by speculative accounts, market participants said.

In late morning trading, U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were down 9/32 in price to yield 3.14 percent versus 3.16 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)