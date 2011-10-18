NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. 30-year bond prices briefly trimmed gains on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed is open to the possibility of using monetary policy tools to stabilize the financial system.

In early afternoon trading, U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were still up 13/32 in price to yield 3.11 percent versus 3.16 percent on Monday. The price fell as low as 7/32 before Bernanke's remarks.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Diane Craft)