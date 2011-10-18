* Guardian report sends Treasuries down, stocks higher

* Germany, France agree on bailout fund boost-report

* US 30-year bonds erase gains, fall nearly 1 point

By Walter Brandimarte

NEW YORK, Oct 18 Prices of U.S. Treasuries turned lower on Tuesday afternoon, with 30-year bonds falling about 1 point, as renewed optimism about a solution to the euro zone debt crisis triggered a rally on Wall Street.

Investors sold safe-haven assets and rushed into stocks, driving the S&P 500 over 2 percent higher, after British daily The Guardian said France and Germany had reached an agreement to boost the euro zone rescue fund to 2 trillion euros. For details, see [ID:nN1E79H1KC]

The report, published on the paper's website, said the liquidity injection into the fund would be part of a "comprehensive plan" to solve the region's crisis to be endorsed at a meeting of European leaders this weekend.

Many investors, however, were still skeptical about the chances of a quick solution to the euro-zone debt problems after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said more steps would be necessary to overcome the crisis. [ID:nL5E7LI4OA]

"We came in today with a strong bid," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group. "Then this last report hit from The Guardian saying that they come to an agreement, completely running against the grain of what we were hearing earlier from Merkel."

Trading volumes were just around average, Ader said, in a sign that investors were "not selling on conviction."

Benchmark 10-year Treasury prices US10YT=RR fell 6/32 in price to yield 2.18 percent. Yields had fallen as low as 2.08 percent earlier, their lowest since Oct 7.

U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were down 28/32, yielding 3.17 percent versus 3.16 percent on Monday.