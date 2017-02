(Repeats to attach to alerts)

NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. Treasury debt prices extended losses on Wednesday after U.S. data showed a steep rise in housing starts in September

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were trading down 12/32 in price to yield 2.22 percent, down from 1.94 percent late on Tuesday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR fell 1-3/32 in price to yield 3.22 percent from 3.20 percent on Tuesday.

