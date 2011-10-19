(Corrects in paragraph 6 to show the Oct 23 meeting is for the European Union and not the Group of 20 major economies)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. Treasury prices edged lower on Wednesday in volatile trading, on renewed hopes this weekend's European Union summit will provide a feasible solution to the euro zone debt crisis.

A sharper-than-expected rise in U.S. housing starts for September added to the market's overall optimism, lifting long bond yields for a second straight session. For U.S economic data, click on [ID:nN1E79I0BT]

Safe-haven demand for Treasuries soured late on Tuesday after Britain's Guardian newspaper reported that France and Germany had agreed on a deal to increase the euro zone bailout fund five-fold.

The reported agreement was later denied by two senior EU officials, including a spokesman for the German finance minister, but Treasuries remained largely under pressure. [ID:nB5E7L5021] [ID:nB4E7LA00N].

"The Treasury market is still very much Europe-driven," said Jacob Oubina, senior economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. "For now, it seems the market wants to believe that European leaders will produce something at the summit."

Conflicting statements about a meeting of the European Union on Oct. 23 have anchored this week's Treasury price action. Optimism for the summit had initially ramped up on expectations for a solution to the debt crisis, but that was subsequently downplayed by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

German Chancellor Angel Merkel's comments that she expected European leaders to produce a "work plan" for Greece at the summit seemed to have calmed markets down, analysts said. [ID:nL5E7LI4OA]

Wranglings in Europe have overshadowed U.S. economic data, which have firmed the last two weeks, prompting investors to cover short positions on Treasuries built up on expectations of a much more severe slowdown in the world's largest economy.

In morning trading, benchamrk 10-year notes rose 1/32 in price to yield 2.17 percent US10YT=RR. Benchmark yields were well off Tuesday's high of 2.077 percent, which was the highest since Oct. 7.

Treasuries also gained ground against German government bonds, narrowing the 10-year T-note yield gap over Bunds to 9 bps from 11 bps in late European trade on Tuesday, after a 4.075 billion euro auction of German 10-year debt drew weak demand.

U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR fell 11/32 in price to yield 3.18 percent from 3.20 percent on Tuesday. These bonds fell more than a point after the release of U.S. housing starts data.