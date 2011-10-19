(Corrects in paragraph 6 to show the Oct 23 meeting is for the
European Union and not the Group of 20 major economies)
* German finmin spokesman: no change to euro zone aid fund
* Focus remains on Oct 23 EU summit
* U.S. housing starts rise more than expected
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. Treasury prices edged
lower on Wednesday in volatile trading, on renewed hopes this
weekend's European Union summit will provide a feasible
solution to the euro zone debt crisis.
A sharper-than-expected rise in U.S. housing starts for
September added to the market's overall optimism, lifting long
bond yields for a second straight session. For U.S economic
Safe-haven demand for Treasuries soured late on Tuesday
after Britain's Guardian newspaper reported that France and
Germany had agreed on a deal to increase the euro zone bailout
fund five-fold.
The reported agreement was later denied by two senior EU
officials, including a spokesman for the German finance
minister, but Treasuries remained largely under pressure.
"The Treasury market is still very much Europe-driven,"
said Jacob Oubina, senior economist at RBC Capital Markets in
New York. "For now, it seems the market wants to believe that
European leaders will produce something at the summit."
Conflicting statements about a meeting of the European
Union on Oct. 23 have anchored this week's Treasury price
action. Optimism for the summit had initially ramped up on
expectations for a solution to the debt crisis, but that was
subsequently downplayed by German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble.
German Chancellor Angel Merkel's comments that she expected
European leaders to produce a "work plan" for Greece at the
summit seemed to have calmed markets down, analysts said.
Wranglings in Europe have overshadowed U.S. economic data,
which have firmed the last two weeks, prompting investors to
cover short positions on Treasuries built up on expectations of
a much more severe slowdown in the world's largest economy.
In morning trading, benchamrk 10-year notes rose 1/32 in
price to yield 2.17 percent US10YT=RR. Benchmark yields were
well off Tuesday's high of 2.077 percent, which was the highest
since Oct. 7.
Treasuries also gained ground against German government
bonds, narrowing the 10-year T-note yield gap over Bunds to 9
bps from 11 bps in late European trade on Tuesday, after a
4.075 billion euro auction of German 10-year debt drew weak
demand.
U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR fell 11/32 in price to
yield 3.18 percent from 3.20 percent on Tuesday. These bonds
fell more than a point after the release of U.S. housing starts
data.