(Corrects in paragraph 6 to show the Oct 23 meeting is for the European Union, and not the Group of 20 major economies)

* German finmin spokesman: no change to euro zone aid fund

* Focus remains on Oct 23 EU summit

* U.S. housing starts rise more than expected

(Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. Treasury prices clung to modest gains on Wednesday in volatile trading, as expectations once again dimmed that this weekend's European Union Summit would come up with a solution to address the euro zone debt crisis.

With volumes low on Wednesday, movements were exaggerated and analysts cautioned against reading too much into the market's price action.

French President Nicholas Sarkozy latest comments on Wednesday provided an incentive to buy back Treasuries again and push them off their lows of the day. Buying, however, has been limited and U.S. 30-year bonds remained slightly lower.

Sarkozy said talks about increasing the region's bailout fund have stalled over methods to increase it, a positive for Treasuries. For more, see [ID:nL5E7LJ2UK].

Ankit Sahni, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities in New York said Sarkozy's remarks have certainly injected an "element of caution in the market" and helped Treasuries trim losses, but this could change again if another European says something different.

Conflicting statements about a meeting of European Union on Oct. 23 have anchored this week's Treasury price action. Optimism for the summit had initially ramped up on expectations for a solution to the debt crisis, but that was subsequently downplayed by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

German Chancellor Angel Merkel's comments on Tuesday that she expected European leaders to produce a "work plan" for Greece at the summit seemed to have calmed markets down, analysts said. [ID:nL5E7LI4OA]

In midday trading, benchmark 10-year notes rose 5/32 in price to yield 2.16 percent US10YT=RR. Benchmark yields were well off Tuesday's low of 2.077 percent, which was the lowest since Oct. 7.

Treasuries also gained ground against German government bonds, narrowing the 10-year T-note yield gap over Bunds to 10 basis points from 11 basis points in late European trade on Tuesday, after a 4.075-billion-euro auction of German 10-year debt drew weak demand.

U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were down 1/32 in price to yield 3.17 percent. The long bond fell more than a point after the release of U.S. housing starts data.

Safe-haven demand for Treasuries soured late on Tuesday after Britain's Guardian newspaper reported that France and Germany had agreed on a deal to increase the euro zone bailout fund five-fold.

The reported agreement was later denied by two senior EU officials, including a spokesman for the German finance minister, but Treasuries remained largely under pressure. [ID:nB5E7L5021] [ID:nB4E7LA00N].

"The Treasury market is still very much Europe-driven," said Jacob Oubina, senior economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. "For now, it seems the market wants to believe that European leaders will produce something at the summit."

Wranglings in Europe have overshadowed U.S. economic data, which have firmed the last two weeks, prompting investors to cover short positions on Treasuries built up on expectations of a much more severe slowdown in the world's largest economy.

A sharper-than-expected rise in U.S. housing starts for September, pushed U.S. 30-year bonds lower by more than a point. For U.S economic data, click on [ID:nN1E79I0BT] (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)