NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. 30-year bonds turned lower on Wednesday in very choppy trading, with market participants saying movements have been exaggerated by thin volumes.

U.S. stocks have also started to build on gains, with the S&P 500 .SPX off their lows of the day and the Dow Jones index .DJI up 0.3 percent.

U.S. 30-year bonds US10YT=RR were down 18/32 in price to yield 3.19 percent, compared with 3.20 percent late on Tuesday.

