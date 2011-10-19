* Renewed hopes of progress from upcoming EU summit

* Sarkozy: Talks to expand bailout fund have stalled

* U.S. housing starts rise more than expected (Updates prices)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 19 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury prices edged lower on Wednesday in volatile trading as hopes revived that this weekend's European Union summit will result in a feasible solution to the euro zone debt crisis.

Losses were limited, however, after French President Nicholas Sarkozy said talks about increasing the region's bailout fund have stalled over methods to increase it.

Sarkozy's comments gave an incentive for investors to buy back Treasuries, a traditional safe-haven, lifting them off their lows of the day.

Low volumes on Wednesday exaggerated the price movements, and analysts cautioned against reading too much into the moves.

A sharper-than-expected rise in U.S. housing starts for September provided a note of optimism on the economy, undermining Treasuries' safe-haven appeal and helping to lift long bond yields for a second straight session. For details see [ID:nN1E79I0DA]

Safe-haven demand for Treasuries soured late on Tuesday after Britain's Guardian newspaper reported that France and Germany had agreed on a deal to increase the euro zone bailout fund five-fold.

The reported agreement was later denied by two senior EU officials, including a spokesman for the German finance minister, but Treasuries remained largely under pressure. [ID:nB5E7L5021] [ID:nB4E7LA00N].

"The Treasury market is still very much Europe-driven," said Jacob Oubina, senior economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. "For now, it seems the market wants to believe that European leaders will produce something at the summit."

Conflicting statements about the upcoming EU summit on Sunday have anchored this week's Treasury price action. Optimism had initially ramped up on expectations for a solution to the debt crisis, but Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, later warned against those expectations.

But comments from Germany's chancellor, Angel Merkel, that she expected European leaders to produce a "work plan" for Greece at the summit seemed to have calmed markets down, analysts said. [ID:nL5E7LI4OA]

Wranglings in Europe have overshadowed U.S. economic data, which have firmed the last two weeks, prompting investors to cover short positions on Treasuries built up on expectations of a much more severe slowdown in the world's largest economy.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 7/32 lower in price to yield 2.20 percent, up from 2.18 percent late Tuesday. Benchmark yields were well off Tuesday's low of 2.077 percent, which was the lowest since Oct. 7.

Treasuries also gained ground against German government bonds, narrowing the 10-year T-note yield gap over Bunds to 9 basis points from 11 basis points in late European trade on Tuesday, after an auction of 4.075 billion euros of German 10-year debt drew weak demand.

U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR fell 22/32 in price to yield 3.21 percent, up from 3.17 percent late Tuesday.

The long bond fell more than a point after the release of U.S. housing starts data. (Editing by Leslie Adler)