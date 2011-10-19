* Renewed hopes of progress from upcoming EU summit
* Sarkozy: Talks to expand bailout fund have stalled
* U.S. housing starts rise more than expected
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 19 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury
prices edged lower on Wednesday in volatile trading as hopes
revived that this weekend's European Union summit will result
in a feasible solution to the euro zone debt crisis.
Losses were limited, however, after French President
Nicholas Sarkozy said talks about increasing the region's
bailout fund have stalled over methods to increase it.
Sarkozy's comments gave an incentive for investors to buy
back Treasuries, a traditional safe-haven, lifting them off
their lows of the day.
Low volumes on Wednesday exaggerated the price movements,
and analysts cautioned against reading too much into the
moves.
A sharper-than-expected rise in U.S. housing starts for
September provided a note of optimism on the economy,
undermining Treasuries' safe-haven appeal and helping to lift
long bond yields for a second straight session. For details see
[ID:nN1E79I0DA]
Safe-haven demand for Treasuries soured late on Tuesday
after Britain's Guardian newspaper reported that France and
Germany had agreed on a deal to increase the euro zone bailout
fund five-fold.
The reported agreement was later denied by two senior EU
officials, including a spokesman for the German finance
minister, but Treasuries remained largely under pressure.
[ID:nB5E7L5021] [ID:nB4E7LA00N].
"The Treasury market is still very much Europe-driven,"
said Jacob Oubina, senior economist at RBC Capital Markets in
New York. "For now, it seems the market wants to believe that
European leaders will produce something at the summit."
Conflicting statements about the upcoming EU summit on
Sunday have anchored this week's Treasury price action.
Optimism had initially ramped up on expectations for a solution
to the debt crisis, but Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang
Schaeuble, later warned against those expectations.
But comments from Germany's chancellor, Angel Merkel, that
she expected European leaders to produce a "work plan" for
Greece at the summit seemed to have calmed markets down,
analysts said. [ID:nL5E7LI4OA]
Wranglings in Europe have overshadowed U.S. economic data,
which have firmed the last two weeks, prompting investors to
cover short positions on Treasuries built up on expectations of
a much more severe slowdown in the world's largest economy.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 7/32 lower
in price to yield 2.20 percent, up from 2.18 percent late
Tuesday. Benchmark yields were well off Tuesday's low of 2.077
percent, which was the lowest since Oct. 7.
Treasuries also gained ground against German government
bonds, narrowing the 10-year T-note yield gap over Bunds to 9
basis points from 11 basis points in late European trade on
Tuesday, after an auction of 4.075 billion euros of German
10-year debt drew weak demand.
U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR fell 22/32 in price to
yield 3.21 percent, up from 3.17 percent late Tuesday.
The long bond fell more than a point after the release of
U.S. housing starts data.
