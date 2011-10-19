* Sarkozy says euro zone bailout fund talks stalled
* Fed survey says business condition outlook weaker
* U.S. housing starts rise more than expected
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. Treasury prices rose
modestly on Wednesday in volatile trading as expectations
dimmed that this weekend's European Union summit would come up
with a solution to address the euro zone debt crisis.
Lingering doubts over the pace of U.S. recovery also
supported the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt, and
Treasuries shed losses to turn positive in the afternoon
following the release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book
survey of economic conditions for September.
The Fed said the outlook for future business conditions was
seen as generally weaker or less certain.
"What permeates in the headlines is that there seems to be
this continued uncertainty and doubt," said Dana Saporta,
economist at Credit Suisse in New York.
With volumes low, movements were exaggerated and analysts
cautioned against reading too much into the price action.
Overall, the debt crisis in Europe remained the focus for
Treasuries however. Yields dipped on the day after French
President Nicholas Sarkozy said talks about increasing the
region's bailout fund have stalled over methods to increase it.
For more see
His comments gave an incentive to buy back Treasuries and
push them off their lows of the day.
"The Treasury market is still very much Europe-driven,"
said Jacob Oubina, senior economist at RBC Capital Markets in
New York.
Conflicting statements about the upcoming EU summit on
Sunday have anchored this week's Treasury price action.
Optimism had initially ramped up on expectations for a solution
to the debt crisis, but Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang
Schaeuble, later warned against those expectations.
However, comments from Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel,
that she expected European leaders to produce a "work plan" for
Greece at the summit seemed to have calmed markets somewhat,
analysts said.
Wrangling in Europe over the debt has overshadowed U.S.
economic data, which have firmed to a degree in the last two
weeks.
A sharper-than-expected rise in U.S. housing starts for
September provided a note of optimism while separate data
showed U.S. consumer prices outside food and energy rose at the
slowest pace in six months in September. [ID:nN1E79I0DA]
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 5/32
higher in price to yield 2.16 percent, down from 2.18 percent
late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were up 7/32 to
yield 3.17 percent.
The long bond fell more than a point early in the day after
the release of the U.S. housing starts data.
