By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. Treasury prices rose modestly on Wednesday in volatile trading as expectations dimmed that this weekend's European Union summit would come up with a solution to address the euro zone debt crisis.

Lingering doubts over the pace of U.S. recovery also supported the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt, and Treasuries shed losses to turn positive in the afternoon following the release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book survey of economic conditions for September.

The Fed said the outlook for future business conditions was seen as generally weaker or less certain.

"What permeates in the headlines is that there seems to be this continued uncertainty and doubt," said Dana Saporta, economist at Credit Suisse in New York.

With volumes low, movements were exaggerated and analysts cautioned against reading too much into the price action.

Overall, the debt crisis in Europe remained the focus for Treasuries however. Yields dipped on the day after French President Nicholas Sarkozy said talks about increasing the region's bailout fund have stalled over methods to increase it. For more see [ID:nL5E7LJ2UK].

His comments gave an incentive to buy back Treasuries and push them off their lows of the day.

"The Treasury market is still very much Europe-driven," said Jacob Oubina, senior economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

Conflicting statements about the upcoming EU summit on Sunday have anchored this week's Treasury price action. Optimism had initially ramped up on expectations for a solution to the debt crisis, but Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, later warned against those expectations.

However, comments from Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel, that she expected European leaders to produce a "work plan" for Greece at the summit seemed to have calmed markets somewhat, analysts said. [ID:nL5E7LI4OA]

Wrangling in Europe over the debt has overshadowed U.S. economic data, which have firmed to a degree in the last two weeks.

A sharper-than-expected rise in U.S. housing starts for September provided a note of optimism while separate data showed U.S. consumer prices outside food and energy rose at the slowest pace in six months in September. [ID:nN1E79I0DA]

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 5/32 higher in price to yield 2.16 percent, down from 2.18 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were up 7/32 to yield 3.17 percent.

The long bond fell more than a point early in the day after the release of the U.S. housing starts data. (Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)