* Sarkozy says euro zone bailout fund talks stalled
* Fed survey says business condition outlook weaker
* U.S. housing starts rise more than expected
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. Treasury prices rose
modestly on Wednesday in volatile trading as expectations
dimmed that this weekend's European Union summit would result
in a solution to address the euro zone debt crisis.
Yields dipped after French President Nicholas Sarkozy said
talks about increasing the region's bailout fund have stalled
over methods to increase it. The focus on a solution has been
intense ahead of an EU summit on Sunday that is viewed as a
make-or-break meeting on the bailout fund. For details, see
Sarkozy's comments gave an incentive to buy into the safe
haven of Treasuries and pushed prices off early lows.
"Everybody is really waiting for action, or inaction, out
of the EU," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed
income trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle.
Conflicting statements about the upcoming EU summit have
anchored this week's Treasury price action. Optimism on
expectations for a solution to the debt crisis gave way earlier
in the week after Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang
Schaeuble, warned against expectations for a definitive
solution.
However, comments from Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel,
that she expected European leaders to produce a "work plan" for
Greece at the summit have calmed markets somewhat, analysts
said.
Lingering doubts over the pace of U.S. recovery also
supported the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt, and
Treasuries shed losses to turn positive on Wednesday afternoon
following the release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book
survey of economic conditions for September.
The Fed said the outlook for future business conditions was
seen as generally weaker or less certain. [ID:nN1E79I1EX]
"What permeates in the headlines is that there seems to be
this continued uncertainty and doubt," said Dana Saporta,
economist at Credit Suisse in New York.
Wrangling in Europe over the debt has overshadowed even
positive U.S. economic data, which had firmed to a degree in
the last two weeks.
On Wednesday, a greater-than-expected rise in U.S. housing
starts for September provided a note of optimism on the
economy, while separate data showed U.S. consumer prices
outside food and energy rose at the slowest pace in six months
in September. [ID:nN1E79I0DA]
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR traded 4/32
higher in price to yield 2.16 percent, down from 2.18 percent
late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were up 2/32 to
yield 3.17 percent.
The 30-year bond fell more than a point in price early in
the day after the release of the housing data.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Richard
Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)