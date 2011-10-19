* Sarkozy says euro zone bailout fund talks stalled

* Fed survey says business condition outlook weaker

* U.S. housing starts rise more than expected (Adds trader's quote, updates prices)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Oct 19 U.S. Treasury prices rose modestly on Wednesday in volatile trading as expectations dimmed that this weekend's European Union summit would result in a solution to address the euro zone debt crisis.

Yields dipped after French President Nicholas Sarkozy said talks about increasing the region's bailout fund have stalled over methods to increase it. The focus on a solution has been intense ahead of an EU summit on Sunday that is viewed as a make-or-break meeting on the bailout fund. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LJ3W7]

Sarkozy's comments gave an incentive to buy into the safe haven of Treasuries and pushed prices off early lows.

"Everybody is really waiting for action, or inaction, out of the EU," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president of fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson & Co in Seattle.

Conflicting statements about the upcoming EU summit have anchored this week's Treasury price action. Optimism on expectations for a solution to the debt crisis gave way earlier in the week after Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, warned against expectations for a definitive solution.

However, comments from Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel, that she expected European leaders to produce a "work plan" for Greece at the summit have calmed markets somewhat, analysts said.

Lingering doubts over the pace of U.S. recovery also supported the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt, and Treasuries shed losses to turn positive on Wednesday afternoon following the release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book survey of economic conditions for September.

The Fed said the outlook for future business conditions was seen as generally weaker or less certain. [ID:nN1E79I1EX]

"What permeates in the headlines is that there seems to be this continued uncertainty and doubt," said Dana Saporta, economist at Credit Suisse in New York.

Wrangling in Europe over the debt has overshadowed even positive U.S. economic data, which had firmed to a degree in the last two weeks.

On Wednesday, a greater-than-expected rise in U.S. housing starts for September provided a note of optimism on the economy, while separate data showed U.S. consumer prices outside food and energy rose at the slowest pace in six months in September. [ID:nN1E79I0DA]

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR traded 4/32 higher in price to yield 2.16 percent, down from 2.18 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were up 2/32 to yield 3.17 percent.

The 30-year bond fell more than a point in price early in the day after the release of the housing data. (Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)