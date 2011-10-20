* Euro zone rescue guidelines add to optimism

* U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 20 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday as guidelines on the euro zone's rescue fund indicated it could buy bonds in the secondary market, a scenario viewed as necessary to stem the spread of the euro area's sovereign debt crisis.

Details on the guidelines are expected to be addressed at this weekend's crucial European Union summit, and some analysts said hopes for a solution at the meeting remained intact. [ID:nP6E7KG02P].

"Expectations for large progress toward a European solution this weekend still appear relatively high," said John Briggs, Treasury strategist at RBS Securities, in a research note.

"As I sift through the news of the last 24 hours ... it still has a feel of 'Let's throw this against the wall and see what sticks.' "

Investors remained worried, however, about a dispute between France and Germany over how much to increase the rescue fund's firepower, which could delay the aid package. [ID:nL5E7LJ3YJ] That should limit Treasury losses for now.

Benchmark 10-year note prices fell 3/32 in price to yield 2.17 percent US10YT=RR.

U.S. 30-year bonds were down 16/32 to yield 3.2 percent, up from 3.17 percent in the previous session. These bonds slid more than a point after U.S. weekly claims for initial jobless benefits fell last week and a gauge of labor market trends hit a six-month low. [ID:nOAT004886]

Bonds briefly turned positive after German newspaper Die Welt said Germany is not ruling out the possibility of postponing Sunday's European Union summit. [ID:nL5E7LK421]. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)