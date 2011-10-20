* Euro zone rescue guidelines add to optimism
* U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 20 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped
on Thursday as guidelines on the euro zone's rescue fund
indicated it could buy bonds in the secondary market, a
scenario viewed as necessary to stem the spread of the euro
area's sovereign debt crisis.
Details on the guidelines are expected to be addressed at
this weekend's crucial European Union summit, and some analysts
said hopes for a solution at the meeting remained intact.
[ID:nP6E7KG02P].
"Expectations for large progress toward a European solution
this weekend still appear relatively high," said John Briggs,
Treasury strategist at RBS Securities, in a research note.
"As I sift through the news of the last 24 hours ... it
still has a feel of 'Let's throw this against the wall and see
what sticks.' "
Investors remained worried, however, about a dispute
between France and Germany over how much to increase the rescue
fund's firepower, which could delay the aid package.
[ID:nL5E7LJ3YJ] That should limit Treasury losses for now.
Benchmark 10-year note prices fell 3/32 in price to yield
2.17 percent US10YT=RR.
U.S. 30-year bonds were down 16/32 to yield 3.2 percent, up
from 3.17 percent in the previous session. These bonds slid
more than a point after U.S. weekly claims for initial jobless
benefits fell last week and a gauge of labor market trends hit
a six-month low. [ID:nOAT004886]
Bonds briefly turned positive after German newspaper Die
Welt said Germany is not ruling out the possibility of
postponing Sunday's European Union summit. [ID:nL5E7LK421].
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)