NEW YORK Oct 20 U.S. 30-year bond prices dropped more than a point on Thursday after an unexpected rise in the Philadelphia Federal Reserve business conditions index, offsetting a decline in U.S. existing home sales data.

Benchmark 10-year notes were down 9/32, yielding 2.19 percent US10YT=RR. U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR last traded down 28/32 to yield 3.22 percent.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)