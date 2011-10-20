FOREX-Dollar gains broadly after Trump says to announce major tax plan
* Trump's tax plan announcement also boosts stocks, U.S. yields
NEW YORK Oct 20 U.S. Treasuries prices turned positive on Thursday after German ruling coalition sources said Sunday's European summit will go ahead as scheduled but there would be no decision on leveraging the euro zone's rescue fund.
For story see [ID:nB4E7LA00Z].
U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR last traded up 7/32 in price to yield 3.17 percent while benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 7/32, yielding 2.14 percent.
For the data click on [ID:nOAT004886]. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Trump's tax plan announcement also boosts stocks, U.S. yields
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 The Republican leader of the House Financial Services Committee plans to scale back banking reforms, curb the consumer finance agency and ease regulations on financial institutions and companies looking to raise capital, according to a proposal seen by Reuters on Thursday.
* US dollar jumps, Treasury yields rise on Trump tax comments