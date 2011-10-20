NEW YORK Oct 20 U.S. Treasuries prices turned positive on Thursday after German ruling coalition sources said Sunday's European summit will go ahead as scheduled but there would be no decision on leveraging the euro zone's rescue fund.

U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR last traded up 7/32 in price to yield 3.17 percent while benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 7/32, yielding 2.14 percent.

