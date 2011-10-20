* EFSF leveraging won't be discussed at EU summit

* Philly Fed index rises unexpectedly

* U.S. jobless claims fall in latest week (Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 20 U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Thursday as fresh doubts surfaced that a keenly awaited EU summit this weekend will not result in a deal that would strengthen the euro zone bailout fund and truly tackle the region's debt crisis.

Buying interest reportedly emerged out of Europe, traders said, as local investors scrambled to cover short positions as well.

The European Summit set for Sunday will push through as scheduled, German ruling coalition sources said, but there will be no decision on leveraging the bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility [ID:nB4E7LA00Z]. The news re-injected a note caution into the market, lifting Treasuries across the curve.

German newspaper Die Welt earlier had reported that the German government does not rule out the possibility of postponing Sunday's summit.

France and Germany have already been at odds over how much to increase the rescue fund's firepower.

France has argued that the most effective way to leverage the EFSF is to turn it into a bank that could use funding from the European Central Bank, but both the European Central Bank and Germany oppose this and the proposal now appears to be dead.

With the European summit looming, investors were on tenterhooks. The weekend is shaping up to be more important than most given an effective ultimatum from the Group of 20 leaders about the need for significant progress at the summit to avoid a global financial meltdown.

Some market participants still expect some sort of agreement to be reached this weekend, but one without true substance.

"European leaders could come up with a broad framework at the summit but sorely lacking in details," said Paul Dietrich, chairman and chief investment officer at Foxhall Capital Management in Orange, Connecticut.

"They will be patting themselves on their backs and saying all the right things about cooperation and not letting anybody fail, but at the end of the day, it would not mean anything because the details would be so vague, almost non-existent."

Dietrich said 90 percent of the $800 million fund he runs is in short-term Treasuries, a strategy that is a hedge against any turmoil that may result if the EU summit disappoints.

Benchmark 10-year notes were up 3/32 in price to yield 2.15 percent US10YT=RR.

Earlier in the session, Treasuries had fallen as guidelines on the euro zone's rescue fund indicated it could buy bonds in the secondary market, a scenario viewed as necessary to stem the spread of the debt crisis.

Details on the guidelines are expected to be addressed at the summit. [ID:nP6E7KG02P].

Data showing that factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly expanded in October had further undermined Treasuries, with 30-year bonds tumbling more than a point. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business conditions index jumped to 8.7 in October, compared with market forecasts for a reading of minus 9.0. See [ID:nEAPAK0E20].

"This once again speaks to the fact that the underlying health of the U.S. economy is intact and that Europe is the omnipresent threat," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co LLC in New York.

U.S. 30-year bonds were down 3/32 to yield 3.18 percent. The bonds slid more than a point after the U.S. Labor Department said weekly claims for initial jobless benefits fell last week and a gauge of labor market trends hit a six-month low. [ID:nOAT004886] (Editing by Leslie Adler)