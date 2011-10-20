* France, Germany confirm euro zone summit

By Walter Brandimarte

NEW YORK, Oct 20 U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Thursday as traders were skeptical about the ability of euro-zone leaders to come up with a plan to solve the region's debt crisis during a summit this weekend.

Reports that France and Germany remained deeply divided on how to boost the European bailout fund initially sent investors out of stocks and into safe-haven U.S. government bonds.

Investors' aversion to risk grew further after German newspaper Die Welt said Berlin did not rule out the possibility of postponing the summit.

But prices slipped after Paris and Berlin issued a joint statement confirming the meeting this weekend and promising an "ambitious response" to the crisis for Wednesday at the latest. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LK5QI].

"It's been very difficult to follow. There have been several headlines from several sources throughout the day, either indicating that the summit is going to happen or that it's not going to happen," said Tom Simons, money market economist with Jefferies & Co. in New York.

"That is evident in the way market has traded today -- unusually volatile relative to recent weeks," he added.

Some market participants still expect some sort of agreement to be reached this weekend, but one without true substance.

"European leaders could come up with a broad framework at the summit but sorely lacking in details," said Paul Dietrich, chairman and chief investment officer at Foxhall Capital Management in Orange, Connecticut.

Dietrich said 90 percent of the $800 million fund he runs is in short-term Treasuries, a strategy that is a hedge against any turmoil that may result if the EU summit disappoints.

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 7/32 point in price to yield 2.18 percent US10YT=RR, while 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were down 15/32 to yield 3.2 percent.

Concerns about the impact of the euro-zone crisis on the global economy have dominated trading in the past few days, overshadowing some better-than-expected U.S. economic data.

Adding to signs that the U.S. economy is likely to duck recession, factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region rebounded in October while the number of Americans claiming jobless benefits fell last week. [ID:nN1E79J0BQ]

"This once again speaks to the fact that the underlying health of the U.S. economy is intact and that Europe is the omnipresent threat," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co LLC in New York.

An auction of reopened 30-year inflation-protected bonds, or TIPS, found strong demand among investors this afternoon, with the highest yields hitting a record low of 0.999 percent.

(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)