* Investors pin hopes on another EU meeting on Wednesday

* Market susceptible to price swings due to light volume

* Broad EU plan seen, but details could mean slowdown

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 21 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Friday, with bonds moving in a narrow range, as investors pinned their hopes for a comprehensive solution to euro zone debt problems on a second summit to be held next week.

Trading has been choppy and volume light, with fund managers reportedly squaring up portfolios before the weekend.

A European Union summit on Sunday was expected to come up with a plan to tackle the region's two-year fiscal crisis but prospect for the meeting have been marred by divisions between France and Germany on the best way to strengthen the regional bailout fund's capacity. France and Germany said a wide-ranging plan would now be announced no later than Wednesday. For more click on [ID:nL5E7LK5QI].

"It seems like any negative surprise from this weekend's summit has been been diminished by news European leaders will have a follow-up session on Wednesday," said Mike Cloherty, head of U.S. rate strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

"Overall, I don't think anyone is looking for a complete solution that quickly."

In early New York trading, benchmark 10-year T-notes were down 4/32, yielding 2.21 percent US10YT=RR, up 4 basis points from late U.S. trade on Thursday, and near the middle of a 2.294 percent to 2.077 percent range seen so far this week.

U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were down 16/32, yielding 3.25 percent, compared with 3.19 percent late on Thursday.

Global equities have rallied as bonds sold off on expectations for some sort of final resolution on Wednesday. But traders said the story has not been straightforward and French and Italian spreads as a result hit record wides earlier versus German Bunds due to uncertainty surrounding the EU summits.

"Europe has the chance to once again provide fireworks and we continue to suspect there will be another risk-off move in the markets that will support Treasuries, with 10s moving back to, if not lower than, 2 percent in the near term," said Credit Suisse in a research note.

Benchmark yields had fallen below 2 percent about a month ago as investors had priced in a pessimistic global economic scenario.

Some fund managers believe European leaders will eventually come up with a plan for highly-indebted euro zone countries at the summit meetings, which would be positive for risky trades in the short run and negative for Treasuries.

But the details of that plan would likely entail slow economic growth in that region, which will likely spill over to other major economies in terms of fiscal austerity and continued risk aversion.

"While the knee-jerk reaction will likely lead to a sell-off in rates, it is likely not to be long lived and the longer-term ramifications are likely to be supportive of rates markets," wrote Credit Suisse. (Editing by James Dalgleish)