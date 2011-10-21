BRIEF-Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million
NEW YORK Oct 21 U.S. 30-year bonds fell more than a point on Friday, as U.S. stocks rallied on expectations for a viable solution to the two-year old euro zone fiscal crisis by next week.
U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR fell 1-2/32 to yield 3.27 percent, from 3.21 percent late on Thursday.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The euro fell to a one-week low against the dollar on Monday on concerns over French politics ahead of the presidential vote in April as well as other impending elections in Europe in a year of political uncertainty.
OTTAWA, Feb 6 A Canadian government advisory group on Monday released a number of recommendations to boost the economy, including strengthening the country's trade links and helping to retool workers' skills to deal with a changing labor market.