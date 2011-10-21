* Investors pin hopes on another EU meeting on Wednesday

* Market susceptible to price swings due to light volume

* Broad EU plan seen, but details could mean slowdown (Updates prices)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 21 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices fell for the fourth day in a row on Friday as investors turned less pessimistic about euro zone debt problems after promises of a comprehensive solution by mid next week.

Trading was choppy and volume light, with fund managers reportedly squaring up portfolios before the weekend.

A European Union summit on Sunday was expected to come up with a plan to tackle the region's two-year fiscal crisis. Prospects for the meeting have been marred by divisions between France and Germany on the best way to strengthen the regional bailout fund's capacity. France and Germany said a wide-ranging plan would now be announced no later than Wednesday. For more click on [ID:nL5E7LK5QI].

"All the markets are pointing to the same direction. It does seem to suggest that there's a greater degree of confidence that something is going to take place, be it at this weekend's summit or at Wednesday's meeting," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy, at Nomura Securities in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 1/32 lower in price to yield 2.12 percent, near the middle of a 2.294 percent to 2.077 percent range seen so far this week. Although recently range-bound, benchmark yields were headed for their first weekly drop in a month.

U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading 14/32 lower in price to yield 3.24 percent, up from with 3.21 percent late Thursday.

Global equities rallied as bonds sold off on expectations for some sort of final resolution on or by Wednesday. But traders said the story has not been straightforward and French and Italian spreads as a result hit record wides earlier versus German Bunds due to uncertainty surrounding the EU summits.

European policymakers are under tremendous pressure to deliver a response to the crisis that is both broad and deep.

Most strategists, however, believe EU leaders may not be able to do so.

"Agreement on how to leverage the EFSF's (European Financial Stability Fund) resources appears to be illusive," said Malcolm Barr, senior European economist at JP Morgan Chase in London. "And the scale of bank recapitalization, and possibly also the scale of Greek debt write down, may also fail to be decisive."

In the end, most market participants believe that there will be another risk-off move in the markets that will support Treasuries, with ten-year notes likely moving back to 2 percent or lower in the near term.

Benchmark yields fell below 2 percent roughly a month ago as investors priced in a pessimistic global economic scenario.

Some fund managers believe European leaders will eventually come up with a plan for highly-indebted euro zone countries at the summit meetings, which would be positive for risky trades in the short run and negative for Treasuries.

But the details of that plan would likely entail slow economic growth in that region, which could spill over to other major economies in terms of fiscal austerity and continued risk aversion.

"While the knee-jerk reaction will likely lead to a sell-off in rates, it is likely not to be long lived and the longer-term ramifications are likely to be supportive of rates markets," wrote Credit Suisse in a research note. (Additional reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Diane Craft)