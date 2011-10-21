* Investors pin hopes on another EU meeting on Wednesday
* Market susceptible to price swings due to light volume
* Broad EU plan seen, but details could mean slowdown
(Updates prices)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 21 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury
debt prices fell for the fourth day in a row on Friday as
investors turned less pessimistic about euro zone debt problems
after promises of a comprehensive solution by mid next week.
Trading was choppy and volume light, with fund managers
reportedly squaring up portfolios before the weekend.
A European Union summit on Sunday was expected to come up
with a plan to tackle the region's two-year fiscal crisis.
Prospects for the meeting have been marred by divisions between
France and Germany on the best way to strengthen the regional
bailout fund's capacity. France and Germany said a wide-ranging
plan would now be announced no later than Wednesday. For more
click on [ID:nL5E7LK5QI].
"All the markets are pointing to the same direction. It
does seem to suggest that there's a greater degree of
confidence that something is going to take place, be it at this
weekend's summit or at Wednesday's meeting," said George
Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy, at Nomura Securities in
New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were trading 1/32 lower
in price to yield 2.12 percent, near the middle of a 2.294
percent to 2.077 percent range seen so far this week. Although
recently range-bound, benchmark yields were headed for their
first weekly drop in a month.
U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were trading 14/32 lower in
price to yield 3.24 percent, up from with 3.21 percent late
Thursday.
Global equities rallied as bonds sold off on expectations
for some sort of final resolution on or by Wednesday. But
traders said the story has not been straightforward and French
and Italian spreads as a result hit record wides earlier versus
German Bunds due to uncertainty surrounding the EU summits.
European policymakers are under tremendous pressure to
deliver a response to the crisis that is both broad and deep.
Most strategists, however, believe EU leaders may not be
able to do so.
"Agreement on how to leverage the EFSF's (European
Financial Stability Fund) resources appears to be illusive,"
said Malcolm Barr, senior European economist at JP Morgan Chase
in London. "And the scale of bank recapitalization, and
possibly also the scale of Greek debt write down, may also fail
to be decisive."
In the end, most market participants believe that there
will be another risk-off move in the markets that will support
Treasuries, with ten-year notes likely moving back to 2 percent
or lower in the near term.
Benchmark yields fell below 2 percent roughly a month ago
as investors priced in a pessimistic global economic scenario.
Some fund managers believe European leaders will eventually
come up with a plan for highly-indebted euro zone countries at
the summit meetings, which would be positive for risky trades
in the short run and negative for Treasuries.
But the details of that plan would likely entail slow
economic growth in that region, which could spill over to other
major economies in terms of fiscal austerity and continued risk
aversion.
"While the knee-jerk reaction will likely lead to a
sell-off in rates, it is likely not to be long lived and the
longer-term ramifications are likely to be supportive of rates
markets," wrote Credit Suisse in a research note.
(Additional reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Diane Craft)