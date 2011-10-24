* Doubts over EU debt crisis plan curb market losses

* Fed bought Treasuries due Feb. 2036 to May 2041

* Traders prepare for $99 billion in coupon-bearing supply

* Latest mortgage plan seen little help for housing market (Corrects month of Fed operation in bullet point and text, paragraph nine; Fed had offered to buy Aug 2041 maturity)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. Treasuries prices were mostly lower on Monday as a rally in Wall Street stocks pared safety bids for bonds despite doubts as to whether European leaders would reach a comprehensive plan to contain the region's debt crisis.

Eurozone leaders made some progress toward a strategy to stem the region's debt crisis on Sunday, nearing agreement on bank recapitalization and on how to leverage the European Financial Stability Facility -- a 440 billion euro bailout fund. But final decisions were deferred until a second summit in Brussels on Wednesday, and sharp differences remain over the size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept. For more, see [ID:nL5E7LM0VD]

"All eyes are looking at Wednesday's possible answers. We are still not sure how the EFSF would work. This leaves a wide range of options open," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

Even if EU policymakers deliver a credible strategy to prevent bad sovereign debt of weaker euro zone nations from hurting banks, analysts said it would not be enough to foster the region's economic growth, which has shown signs of rapidly slowing. This would mean bond yields could linger at their current rock-bottom levels in the foreseeable future.

While investors kept a close eye on developments in Europe, they also focused on upbeat results from Caterpillar and proposed acquisitions, which boosted the appetite for stocks. See [.N]

U.S. blue-chip stocks rose in late morning trading with the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX up more than 1 percent.[.N]

In lighter-than-average trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 2/32 in price for a yield of 2.22 percent, up 0.7 basis point from late on Friday, while two-year notes US2YT=RR were down 1/32, yielding 0.29 percent, up almost 2 basis points from Friday.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Euro zone debt crisis: r.reuters.com/hyb65p

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

LONG BONDS RISE

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR bucked the market, snapping a four-day losing streak. It rose 11/32 to yield 3.24 percent, down 2 basis points, after briefly dipping into negative territory following the Federal Reserve's purchase of long-dated securities.

The U.S. central bank bought $2.50 billion of Treasuries due Feb. 2036 to May 2041, part of its $400 billion "Operation Twist" program aimed to stimulate lending activity. The Fed had offered to buy maturities through August 2041. For more, see [ID:nTAR001214]

Shorter-maturity issues succumbed to some selling pressure as investors and dealers prepared for this week's Treasury debt auctions, analysts said. The Treasury will sell a combined $99 billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year debt later this week.

"It's pretty manageable supply, but it won't be aggressively bid," LeBas said.

Separately, investors tried to gauge the likely impact from a plan from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the regulator of mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, to help the housing market. For more, see [ID:nN1E79N0HP]

The FHFA said on Monday it was easing the terms of the two-year-old Home Affordable Refinance Program, which helps borrowers who have been making mortgage payments on time but have not been able to refinance as home values have dropped.

Most analysts and investors said the changes would benefit some struggling borrowers but not enough to jump-start the struggling market.

"It might be politically desirable, but it's not wide enough to mitigate the bottom from falling out of the market," said James Camp, managing director of fixed income at Eagle Asset Management in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing Dan Grebler)