NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. Treasuries prices edged lower on Monday as a stock market rally drew investors away from safe-haven U.S. government debt and traders trimmed prices before three Treasury note auctions this week.

Global stocks hit a seven-week high and commodities prices rose as European leaders took steps to resolve the region's debt crisis. A manufacturing rebound in China eased fears of a sharp slowdown for the world's second-largest economy.

"I wouldn't say that risk is completely back on, but the world did seem a little safer today as Europe moved closer to the final act and U.S. stocks made a new high since the volatility in early August," said Chris Rupkey, managing director and chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo/Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.

Euro zone leaders made progress toward a strategy to stem the region's debt crisis on Sunday, nearing agreement on bank recapitalization and on how to leverage the European Financial Stability Facility -- a 440 billion euro bailout fund. But final decisions were deferred until a second summit in Brussels on Wednesday, and sharp differences remain over the size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LM0VD]

Modest price-cutting among short- and intermediate-term Treasuries prepared the way for the Treasury's auctions of two-, five- and seven-year notes this week.

"Staring down the barrel of three straight days of auctions, dealers would much rather see yields go up to increase demand for supply later in the week," Rupkey said.

The imminent supply of two-year notes allowed the difference in yields between two- and 10-year notes to widen by two basis points, according to TradeWeb data.

The Treasury is set to sell $35.0 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $35.0 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday, and $29.0 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. All the auctions settle on Oct. 31, along with last week's $7.0 billion sale of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS).

On Monday, the two-year notes to be sold on Tuesday yielded 0.31 percent on a when-issued basis, two basis points higher than the 0.29 percent yield on the two-year notes trading now.

That two-year note traded with yield as high as 0.834 percent at the close on April 6 to a record intraday low of 0.143 percent on September 20, said John Canavan, analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

That intraday low occurred a day before the Federal Reserve said it would sell shorter-term Treasuries to buy $400 billion in Treasury securities with remaining maturities of six years to 30-years, Canavan noted.

Total volume was subdued at 96 percent of the five-day average and 79 percent of the 30-day average. On a day when the Treasury sold three- and six-month bills, nearly half of the day's volume was in the bill market, TradeWeb data showed.

"It was a quiet day with limited flows as assets shifted out of bonds and into equity," said Kevin Giddis. president of fixed-income capital markets in Morgan Keegan.

Major stock indexes .SPX .DJ.IXIC all ended higher.

In contrast, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 4/32 in price, their yields rising to 2.24 percent.

Two-year notes US2YT=RR were unchanged, yielding 0.29 percent.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR slipped 4/32, their yields rising to 3.27 percent from 3.26 percent on Friday.

The U.S. central bank bought $2.50 billion of Treasuries due Feb. 2036 to May 2041, part of its $400 billion "Operation Twist" aimed to stimulate lending activity. The Fed had offered to buy maturities through August 2041. [ID:nTAR001214]

