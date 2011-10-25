* News of canceled finmin meeting revives bond bids

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Tuesday after news that a European finance ministers' meeting had been cancelled cast doubts over a plan to tackle the region's deepening debt crisis, reviving safe-haven bids for bonds.

Weaker-than-expected U.S. data on housing and consumer confidence revived worries about a U.S. recession and erased earlier losses tied partly to Wall Street dealers preparing to make room for this week's $99 billion in Treasury supply.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $35 billion worth of new two-year notes later Tuesday.

European Union finance ministers have cancelled a meeting set for Wednesday but the summit of EU leaders and of the euro zone leaders in Brussels will proceed, an EU spokesman said on Tuesday.

But this news fueled fears that European policy-makers could not agree on a comprehensive strategy that would protect European banks and restructure Greek sovereign debt.

"This is a last-minute curveball that increases uncertainty. Risky assets tend not to like uncertainty. They like stability," said Russ Certo, head of rates at Gleacher & Co. in Stamford, Connecticut.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 16/32 in price for a yield of 2.18 percent, down 6 basis points from late on Monday.

The 10-year yield earlier touched 2.27 percent, a couple of basis points shy of 2.29 percent set last week -- which was the highest since late August.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR jumped 1-8/32 for a yield of 3.21 percent, down 6 basis points on the day.

